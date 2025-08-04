Resident couple from Bottisham care home pay visit to Anglesey Abbey

Hilton Park staff and resident at Anglesey Abbey

Residents of Hilton Park Care Home in Bottisham were filled with joy during a recent visit to the picturesque grounds of Anglesey Abbey. The trip offered a welcome opportunity to relax in the peaceful surroundings, admire the vibrant floral displays, and enjoy the fresh air in the estate’s historic gardens.

The outing was particularly meaningful for husband-and-wife Peter and Hilda Fanning. Having recently moved into Hilton Park, the couple were thrilled to discover they could still enjoy outings together. “It means so much to be able to continue sharing these experiences,” said Hilda.

Throughout the day, residents strolled through the gardens, soaking in the natural beauty, before gathering for a picnic lunch and snacks lovingly prepared by Hilton Park’s hospitality team. The adventure concluded on a joyful note, with a lively sing-along aboard the care home’s minibus on the return journey.

Geanina Tinca, General Manager at Hilton Park Care Home, commented: “Our residents thoroughly enjoyed their day out at Anglesey Abbey. These trips are a regular highlight, and we always encourage residents to suggest places they'd love to visit. It was a fun and memorable day for all—especially for Hilda and Peter, who haven’t stopped smiling since.”

Hilton Park Care Home is operated by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s leading care providers. The home offers high-quality residential and nursing care for up to 88 residents, including both short-term respite and long-term placements, with care tailored to individual needs.