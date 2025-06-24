RESIDENTS AT LOCAL CARE HOME PRODUCE THEIR OWN JAM

After picking the strawberries, the residents carefully prepared them before handing over to the homes talented chef who followed the recipe that one of the residents had used many times over the years. The residents designed the labelling and packaging and everyone was delighted with the finished result.

Edrianne Baluyut General Manger at Tewkesbury Fields care home, said: “It is so satisfying for the residents to make their own jam from the crops that they planted and looked after”.

Tewkesbury Fields Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Tewkesbury Fields provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.

