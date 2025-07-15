Residents pay visit to lavender field

Debbie and Iris Hitchin Lavender Farm

Residents from Iris Court care home in Hitchin were filled with joy during their visit to Hitchin Lavender farm, Residents were able to pick fresh lavender from the field and fulfil some lifelong wishes by visiting the largest lavender farm in the UK.

Residents were able to spend the afternoon at Hitchin lavender farm amidst a sea of purple, whilst enjoying visiting the old barn to browse some of Hitchin Lavenders spectacular hand -made artisan products.

Babu Rangarjan General Manager of Iris Court said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the Lavender Farm. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go and we try out best to full fill their wishes. The day was enjoyed by many of our residents who have always lived in North Hertfordshire, and visited the Farm previously bringing back wonderful memories.

Iris Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.