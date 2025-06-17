Revised plans outlined for essential repairs to iconic swing bridge

Waterways charity Canal & River Trust has revised a programme of essential repairs it plans to carry out on Sutton Weaver Swing Bridge, which crosses the River Weaver near Frodsham, to significantly reduce disruption for the local community.

The bridge, which opened in 1926 and celebrates its centenary next year, requires vital works to replace and repair existing mechanical and electrical elements to ensure the 100-year-old structure is safe and fit for purpose.

Working closely with the local council and its contractors the Canal & River Trust has condensed its planned programme of works over a much shorter timescale, reducing the need to close the bridge from five weeks, as originally planned, down to just one week in February 2026. There will also be an overnight lane restriction for two weeks starting in late October this year.

The charity has revised and shortened its planned project to substantially reduce the impact on local residents.

When the project gets underway, specialist engineers working on behalf of the Trust will re-wire the bridge, install new signalling and navigation lights and replace the control system and drive motors, to ensure the bridge is in the correct position when open or closed, making it more resilient for the future.

The revised programme is scheduled to take place from:

16 June 2025 until October 2025 – when works will take place away from the highway and will not require a closure of the bridge.

– when works will take place away from the highway and will not require a closure of the bridge. 27 October for 2 weeks – Works overnight (Mon -Thurs, 7pm - 6.30am) - when a lane restriction will be required overnight for two weeks, to allow works to be carried out on the barrier.

- when a lane restriction will be required overnight for two weeks, to allow works to be carried out on the barrier. 16 – 20 February 2026 - when the work will require a full road closure, for commissioning purposes, which will take place during the school half-term to help minimise disruption.

However, the Canal & River Trust will provide a shuttle bus for pedestrians and cyclists during the school half-term closure in February 2026. Further details will be confirmed nearer the time.

And navigation will also be closed to river traffic, from late October to early March 2026, as part of the Trust’s programme of winter repairs and conservation work.

A spokesperson at Canal & River Trust, which cares for 2,000 miles of historic canals across England and Wales, explains: “Sutton Weaver Swing Bridge is 100 years old next year and requires vital maintenance and repairs to make the bridge more reliable and resilient for the future.

“We have listened to concerns raised about the impact a scheduled closure of the bridge could have on the local community and, as a result, we have worked closely with the council, local partners and our contractors to drastically shorten, and phased our planned works to try and minimise disruption as much as we possibly can.

“We understand that the works will cause some disruption, and we apologise for any inconvenience. However, we have made every effort to keep any impact to a minimum and will aim to complete the project as quickly as possible, but these works remain an urgent priority to protect the long-term availability and operation of the bridge.”

The iconic metal swing bridge, which opened in 1926, carries the busy A56 road over the River Weaver Navigation, close to junction 12 of the M56 motorway in North Cheshire.

