Revved up! Maidstone care home raises more than £2,000 for Race Against Dementia

Invicta Court for Race Against Dementia

A care home in Maidstone shifted into gear to host a Formula 1-themed event in support of a dementia charity.

Care UK’s Invicta Court, on Gidds Pond Way, welcomed the local community to take part in its very own ‘Garden Grand Prix’ event, raising £1,085 for Race Against Dementia. Care UK matched the home’s donation, bringing the total to £2,170.

The garden was transformed into a circuit for the day, complete with racing cars, a full track, traffic lights and a podium. Pupils from Leigh Academy Bearsted joined in the fun to help the home surpass its goal of 1,430 laps, which is equivalent to 100km.

Beryl Berry, 91, said: “It was such fun; the team did a great job transforming the garden into a racetrack for us all to enjoy. I loved watching the children. It is such a lovely place for them to play about.”

This event was one of a series that saw Care UK care homes across the country participating in racing-themed events to raise money for Race Against Dementia – a charity founded by F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart following his wife Helen’s diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

The charity raises funds for research into the prevention and treatment of dementia, with the money collected at these events going directly to supporting the organisation’s efforts.

Sara Barbosa, Home Manager at Invicta Court, said: “We’re incredibly proud of everyone who joined us for the fundraiser. We are truly grateful to those who donated and helped us raise money for a wonderful cause.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the team for transforming the garden and the pupils from Leigh Academy Bearsted who supported us. Everyone’s effort and enthusiasm made the day a success.”

Invicta Court offers permanent residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care, in luxurious surroundings, ensuring residents can lead active and fulfilling lives. The home boasts its very own café, hair and beauty salon, pub and cinema room, and the highly trained, professional team delivers an excellent standard of person-centred care.

To find out more about Invicta Court, please contact Customer Relations Manager Jaime Jukes on 01622 807 994, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/invicta-court.