Richmond's Giant Kingfisher Mural Brightens up Brewers Lane

Giant kingfishir mural in Richmond

Richmond town centre has a vibrant new addition this week as a striking mural of a kingfisher has taken flight on Brewers Lane, thanks to a project led by Be Richmond, the Business Improvement District (BID) for Richmond.

The mural, created by London-based artist Sky High, transforms what was once a vast blank wall into a bold celebration of Richmond’s riverside character.

The kingfisher, a much-loved feature of local Thames-side wildlife, has been chosen as a symbol of the town’s energy, colour and natural beauty.

Ellen Storrar, Manager and Place Management Lead at Be Richmond, explained the project’s vision.

“Our aim is to make Richmond the best place to live, work and explore, which is why Be Richmond chose to collaborate with a London based artist to install a giant mural, located in the heart of our community on Brewers Lane,” she said.

“The Kingfisher bird is a colourful feature of Richmond's riverside wildlife and represents the vibrancy of this fantastic town, highlighting its natural habitat and at the same time beautifying what was previously a blank canvas on a town centre wall.”

The idea of commissioning a mural arose from Be Richmond’s goal to enhance the town’s appeal while deterring graffiti and vandalism.

A number of artists were invited to submit designs responding to a brief that celebrated Richmond’s diverse green spaces, including its parks and the River Thames.

Sky High’s kingfisher was selected as the winning concept, and Be Richmond worked closely with the local council to secure permissions for the installation.

Brewers Lane, already popular as a filming location for the hit series Ted Lasso, now offers visitors and residents alike an additional reason to stop and enjoy the area.

The mural was completed bat the end of last month (September), adding a new burst of life to the historic lane.

Be Richmond is proud to fund this creative project, which underscores its ongoing commitment to promoting Richmond as a brilliant place to live, work and explore.