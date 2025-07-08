Rising Equestrian Star Secures Sports Scholarship at Top Welsh School

Grace Owen

A GIFTED young equestrian is celebrating after earning a prestigious scholarship to one of Wales’s top independent schools.

Grace Owen is thrilled to be joining the sixth form at St Gerard’s School in Bangor – ranked eighth nationally by the Sunday Times Parent Power Guide – where she’ll study for her A Levels after being awarded a sports scholarship.

The 15-year-old, originally from the city, has been riding since the age of three and has gone on to compete across the UK with her ponies, Milo and Stella.

Her current ambition is to qualify for the renowned Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) later this year and challenge the country’s best in her category – a target she’s been working towards in recent weeks. Long-term, she hopes to ride for the Welsh national teams.

“I've been riding for a long time, but it was only two or three years ago when I really started to compete in the British Showjumping events and took it to the next level," said Grace, who plans to train to become a veterinarian in the future.

“I'll be jumping the HOYS qualifiers over the coming months with the hope of being there in the autumn and have also taken part in the Blue Chip Championships recently, which went well.

“This is my last year on ponies, I will be moving up to ride horses and jump seniors which I'm really looking forward to. It will be very different, and the fences will be higher, but I am ready for the challenge.”

She added: “My ultimate goal this year is HOYS and to jump the big finals and then hopefully have a go at the U18 qualifiers once I move onto horses.

“To be able to do this with the backing of my teachers, friends and everyone at St Gerard's gives me a huge boost, especially as while showjumping I will be studying for A Levels and working towards a career in veterinary science.

“The sports side of horses is where I see my future, it's going to be a busy and challenging couple of years ahead, but I am excited to see how it all unfolds.”

Her parents, Amanda and Matt, praised the “incredible support” Grace has received at St Gerard’s and urged other families to consider the school, which has recently benefited from substantial investment – including a new £150,000 multi-use sports facility.

“Families with sports-minded children in particular would benefit from the amazing environment at St Gerard's which is so welcoming while encouraging pupils to work hard and reach their potential,” said Amanda.

"That's certainly been the case with Grace, both in and out of the classroom, and the scholarship means she can focus fully on both her studies and showjumping over the next couple of years.”

Matt added: “She has only been jumping competitively for a few years but has come so far; most importantly she is passionate about it and St Gerard's is helping her to realise her dreams.

“It's a great school and has given her a good grounding and a platform achieve the results and confidence she needs to go on and pursue her love of animals and horses in particular, and for that we will always be grateful.”