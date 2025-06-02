Rising star Jay Rosa lights up Suffolk Show 2025 with Freestyle Flair

Thousands of visitors to this year’s Suffolk Show were treated to an unforgettable display of talent, energy, and inspiration as football freestyler Jay Rosa lit up the Sports Village with his dazzling skills and powerful message around mental health.

Fresh from his ambitious EFL-wide tour in support of Mental Health, Rosa brought his trademark charisma and gravity-defying ball control to the county’s biggest annual event. But it wasn’t just the tricks that captivated the crowd—it was the purpose behind the performance.

Throughout the show, Jay used his platform not only to entertain but to open up conversations around mental well-being, encouraging young people and families to prioritise mental health just as they would physical fitness.

Across both days of the event, Jay led a series of packed workshops that blended fun and learning. From kick-up competitions and penalty shoot-outs to freestyle skill sessions, his interactive approach drew in children and teenagers from all over the showground. Whether they were learning new tricks or simply enjoying the buzz of friendly competition, youngsters left with smiles on their faces and inspiration in their hearts.

“Seeing the kids getting involved, learning new skills, and opening up about mental health—it’s what this is all about,” Rosa said. “Football is the hook, but the real goal is to build confidence and break down barriers around mental health.”

The Suffolk Show, renowned for its blend of rural tradition and modern entertainment, proved the perfect stage for Jay’s unique mix of sport and social impact. His presence added a fresh energy to the Sports Village and left a lasting impression on attendees of all ages. Organisers praised Rosa’s ability to engage with the crowd and connect with young people in particular, calling his visit one of the standout moments of this year’s event.

As Jay Rosa continues his nationwide mission, his appearance at the Suffolk Show 2025 stands as a powerful reminder of how sport can bring communities together, not just for fun, but for something truly meaningful.