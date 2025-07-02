Rising stars at Repton take centre stage with National Youth Theatre success

A RECORD 13 pupils from a Derbyshire school are stepping into the showbusiness spotlight after securing places at the National Youth Theatre - one of the UK’s most prestigious drama institutions.

The students from Repton School are now hoping to follow in the footsteps of former pupil Tom Chambers, best known for his roles in Casualty, Holby City and Waterloo Road, as well as famously lifting the glitterball trophy on Strictly Come Dancing.

Competition for places was fierce, with only 8% of candidates nationwide being accepted - making Repton’s impressive 67% success rate a remarkable achievement.

The selected students will now take part in exclusive workshops at the National Theatre focusing on acting, voice, movement and ensemble performance - all designed to nurture and inspire the next generation of theatrical talent.

Cameron Bersellini, a drama student in year 12 who will be attending the Manchester programme, said: “I was incredibly proud when I received the email confirming my place on the programme – it truly felt like a dream come true.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to pursue a career in the creative arts, whether that’s writing plays or becoming an author – storytelling is something I’m passionate about.

“Although I experience social anxiety at times, drama provides a space where I feel completely myself. When I’m performing or developing scripts, I find a confidence and clarity that’s hard to put into words.

“Since joining Repton, the drama department has become a second home to me. I spend most of my free time in the drama block – rehearsing, collaborating or supporting others and my free periods I am here helping out. It’s where I feel most inspired.”

Repton School has a thriving drama department, supported by outstanding facilities including a fully equipped 315-seat theatre, purpose-built rehearsal spaces and industry-standard lighting and sound systems, giving pupils access to a professional-level environment.

From full-scale productions to intimate studio performances, students are encouraged to explore all aspects of theatre, both on stage and behind the scenes.

This commitment to high-quality training and opportunity is reflected in Repton’s strong track record of nurturing young talent – many of whom go on to study at top drama schools and perform professionally.

Charlotte Welbury, also in the lower sixth and heading to the Birmingham programme, said: “I began drama classes when I was around five, mainly to help build my confidence. I was an incredibly shy child, but drama gave me a voice and helped me come out of my shell.

“I’d done a few TV workshops and attended local drama groups, but it wasn’t until I arrived at Repton that my passion for theatre truly flourished. The facilities here are exceptional and the teaching staff are both inspiring and supportive.

“When I first visited Repton, it was the drama centre that made the biggest impression – I remember thinking, ‘This is where I want to be.’

“I was actually on holiday with my parents when I received the acceptance email. I ran to them with excitement – I couldn’t quite believe it. Being part of the NYT will be a fantastic stepping stone as I work towards my goal of gaining a place at a London drama school.”

Jon-Paul Cooper-Richards, Director of Drama at Repton School, said: “We are exceptionally proud of our pupils and the commitment they show to their craft.

“To have 13 students successfully secure places with the National Youth Theatre is both remarkable and truly deserved. One of the great advantages of boarding life at Repton is the extended access pupils have to facilities and staff. It enables them to spend more time honing their skills, collaborating with peers and developing a deep understanding of the discipline.

“This programme offers so much more than just training – it exposes pupils to other talented young performers from across the country, allowing them to learn from each other, forge connections and grow in confidence, both as individuals and as artists.”

In previous years, pupils from the school have applied and been successful with positions on the programme, but this year marked the first time Repton School submitted a group application and hosted a representative from the National Youth Theatre on site.