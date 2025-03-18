Rock royalty’s Cadillac going under the hammer

Estimated at £15,000 - £25,000 it will go under the hammer with H&H Classics on Wednesday 9th April

A 1971 Cadillac first owned by the late John Entwistle, fabled bassist with rock group The Who, is up for auction.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Estimated at £15,000 - £25,000 it will go under the hammer with H&H Classicson Wednesday, April 9 in its auction at the Imperial War Museum in Duxford, Cambridgeshire.

The 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood Series Seventy-Five Limousine, one of just 848 examples made, is reputedly the inspiration for his 1973 song ‘Big Black Cadillac’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car was imported by John Entwistle from America during The Who’s heyday and became part of the legendary bass player’s entourage, with period photos showing it parked outside John Entwistle’s house and also in the grounds of bandmate Keith Moon’s estate.

A 1971 Cadillac, first owned by the late John Entwistle, fabled bassist with rock group The Who, is up for auction

The rare model is finished in black with black leather upholstery and appears to be substantially original. It is now offered for sale from a private collection.

John Markey, motorcar specialist at H&H Classics, said: “This American classic has lived a fascinating life and if only cars could talk then I’m sure it will have plenty of tales to tell.

“Of course, with such a close connection to one of the UK’s greatest ever rock bands, I’m sure it will attract much interest from fans and car enthusiasts wanting to own an important piece of classic car culture.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All lots will be available to view in person at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford from midday on Tuesday 8thand from 9am on Wednesday 9thApril, while the sale then commences at midday. Anyone looking to bid on one of the lots can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid.

For more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.