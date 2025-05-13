Romsey man calls upon rugby community’s team spirit to fight for a world free from MND

Nick Smith, who is living with MND, pictured with his son, Henry.

A Hampshire man who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2024 is harnessing the power of the rugby community to fight for a world free from MND.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Smith from Romsey is encouraging members of the rugby community, their friends and their families to get involved in Rugby 4 MND - a week-long challenge which will see participants take part in a physical activity of their choice on any day between 14-22 June. By uniting the rugby community behind him, Nick, a member of Romsey RFC, hopes to raise money on behalf of the MND Association to support more people living with MND, while funding research into potential new treatments.

Nick, who is married to Jackie and has two sons, Henry, a member of Andover Vets RFC and Alistair, was diagnosed with MND – a terminal, neurological condition – having first experienced problems while on holiday in January 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We were with our friends in in the Dominican Republic and we were on a resort which had lots of sporting activities. One morning, I decided I go clay pigeon shooting - I was a decent shot as a kid. We went to the range, and the guy loaded the gun and gave me the gun, and that’s about as much as I could do - I couldn't support the weight. The guy looked at me, and said, ‘I'll go and get you a ladies single barrel shotgun.’ So, he came back with a gun and I couldn't do that. He ended up by loading the gun for me and holding the barrel and for me. A few years before that I had injured my shoulder and at the time I remember wondering if that injury had caused the weakness, but I carried on with my life, playing golf with no issues at all.”

Just a few months later, Nick experienced more distressing symptoms.

“I was walking along and all of a sudden I had this incredible electric shock in both my calf muscles. It stopped me dead in my tracks - it was as though somebody had just put an electric pole on my calf muscles. And I stood there rigid for a moment, thinking, ‘What the hell was that?’ And then it went, and I carried on walking. About half an hour later, the same thing happened, and I stumbled. Then, in the September we were on holiday, and I was struggling to get up off a sunbed - I just couldn't get myself up. Jackie said, ‘What are you doing?’ and had to help me up.”

Nick decided to visit his orthopaedic surgeon about his shoulder injury who quickly suggested that he have more tests. He was eventually diagnosed with spinal onset MND on April 6, 2024. A year on from his diagnosis the disease largely affects the use of Nick’s hands making it almost impossible to hold a drink or open a packet of crisps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Nick is determined to use his diagnosis as a powerful force for good by encouraging the rugby community he loves to take part in Rugby 4 MND during June.

He said: “Anyone with a sporting interest is invited to take part in this challenge and help raise awareness and funds for the MND community – whether that’s through cycling, running or walking or indeed any other activity they enjoy doing.

“We would encourage those taking part to take a photo of themselves and then tag it on social media to help spread the word.”

The MND Association’s Sarah Armstrong who is supporting Nick’s fundraising efforts said: “Nick’s determination to use his diagnosis to help raise awareness of motor neurone disease and help to raise vital funds to support our work is so inspiring and the whole community is incredibly grateful for his support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By taking part in Rugby 4 MND, you will help to make a huge difference in the fight against MND, helping to fund the research which gives us the greatest hope of discovering a cure for this truly devastating disease.

“Every run, every walk and every cycle will help us get closer to a world free from MND.”

For more information about how to sign up visit www.justgiving.com/team/hampshirerugby4mnda

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org