Rooms available at South Norfolk homelessness charity

Community kitchen at Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney are accepting applications from people experiencing homelessness, housing insecurity, mental health issues and trauma. Several rooms are available at the charity’s community home in Ditchingham, South Norfolk.

Rooms available at local homelessness charity

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney offers more than just a place to stay. The charity provides stable housing alongside meaningful work opportunities and personalised support, helping individuals to rebuild their lives, regain confidence and move towards independence. The charity currently supports up to 52 people in the beautiful former All Hallows Community site.

Accommodation for people experiencing homelessness

Every individual supported by Emmaus has their own bedroom, three home-cooked meals provided each day, and access to communal spaces. Emmaus provides support for men and women in both shared and gender-specific houses as well as projects for specific traumas.

Residents, known within the charity as companions, are supported by dedicated support workers who help them identify the challenges they face, access counselling and therapeutic services, and plan for a more stable and fulfilling future. Additionally, companions gain work experience, skills and self-esteem in the charity’s social enterprises, including an on-site unique charity shop, café and property clearance service.

Cecile Roberts, CEO at Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney, says, “After experiencing homelessness, trauma or mental health issues, we know having a safe space to pause and take stock is vital. At Emmaus, we offer the chance for people to recover in a beautiful, rural therapeutic space and escape the social isolation felt by so many while experiencing homelessness.

"We support people to rebuild, gain self-confidence and look positively towards the future. If you or someone you know is experiencing or at risk of homelessness or are insecurely housed, please do get in touch with our friendly support team.”

Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney community home

Adults aged 18 and over who are rough sleeping, vulnerably housed, or at risk of homelessness can apply for a room at Emmaus Norfolk & Waveney.

For more information or to apply, visit: https://emmaus.org.uk/norfolk-waveney/life-in-our-emmaus-community/join-our-community/, email: [email protected] call 01986 895444.