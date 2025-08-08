Root out the rarest of new builds in Devon

An example interior from a Budleigh show bungalow on a previous Edenstone development

Bungalows boasting panoramic views have just been released as part of a growing new neighbourhood in Devon.

The Orchards is a 60-home award-winning sustainable development in Sampford Peverell.

Once complete, the Edenstone Homes development will also include a central village square and green, children’s play area, community gardens, an orchard and allotments.

To coincide with National Allotment Week (wc August 11) the homebuilder has released a pair of bungalows overlooking the community gardens and allotments.

Allotments on a previous Edenstone development, similar to those available for residents of The Orchards

Edenstone operations director Chris Edge said: “Latest figures from the NHBC suggest bungalows accounted for less than 1.5% of new homes registered in the last quarter, including those on retirement developments.. We recognise that there’s a demand for bungalows across Devon and so included them in the housing mix at The Orchards. They’re a great option for people looking to downsize to a low maintenance, highly efficient new home, and want to live an active lifestyle. The bungalows we’re building enjoy a prime position, with potential for panoramic views over the community gardens, allotments and beyond. What could be better than looking out of the window each day and seeing the produce growing.”

The three-bedroom detached Budleigh style bungalows look traditional from the front. Inside they’re bright and modern, with open plan living spaces and double-height windows that go into the apex to offer lots of natural light and emphasise the sense of space.

The main bedroom benefits an en-suite, with the family bathroom serving the other two bedrooms.

The Budleigh is available from £529,995.

A CGI of the Budleigh style bungalow at The Orchards, Sampford Peverell

While more than half of the private sale properties at The Orchards have now been sold, there’s still plenty of choice, with three, four and five-bedroom homes available.

“We’re creating around 12 allotments at The Orchards, which will be available exclusively to residents of the development,” Chris added.

“Based on allotments we’ve provided in other areas, we expect them to be snapped up quickly and would encourage anyone interested to speak with the sales team. Growing your own produce is a great way to stay active and contributes to a more sustainable lifestyle. It’s also a way of meeting your new neighbours – perhaps by swapping seeds or sharing surplus produce.”

The Orchards was recently named Residential Project of the Year (36 homes and over) at the Michelmores Awards.

Judges highlighted the welcoming orchard entrance, village green, allotments and trim trail as helping foster “a real sense of community”.

Taking shape on land off Higher Town, homes at The Orchards benefit from strong transport links via M5, A361 and Tiverton Parkway train station, making Taunton, Exeter, Tiverton, Barnstaple and Bristol all easily accessible. There are good local amenities including schools and a pub nearby, with the seaside and national parks offering opportunities to explore the outdoors.

The sales centre and show home at The Orchards are Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5pm. For more information about the development see https://edenstonehomes.com/developments/the-orchards.