Rotary heart screening day ‘could have saved five young lives’

The event, run by CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young), follows a grant by Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust and fundraising by friends and family of Anthony Lane, from Rugby, who died suddenly of cardiac arrest aged just 26.

As well as Anthony’s family and friends, the day was attended by Sutton Coldfield MP Rt Hon Sir Andrew Mitchell and Mayor of Royal Sutton Coldfield, Cllr Cindy Yip and was organised by Rotary Wylde Green.

It is a project particularly personal to Anthony’s father – and Rotary Club President -Paul Lane, from Lichfield.

Paul said: “The screening day was a great success. I am personally very grateful to the CRY Team for their professionalism and efficiency on the day. I was particularly pleased that Rotary Assistant Governors Sushil Nand and Yvonne Drake-Johnson attended to further strengthen the CRY/Rotary connection.

“We are delighted that the Rotary Club of Uttoxeter (a Club to which we both belonged before moving to Sutton) are currently raising funds to hold two CRY screening days next year, using Anthony's name. Ant attended the local secondary school in Uttoxeter, so this is particularly significant for us.”

The first screening in 2024 tested 103 young people aged between 14 and 35, three of whom were referred for further tests so potentially saving three lives.

Paul added: “Penny and I look forward to the third 2026 screening day at Sutton Coldfield Town Football Club on June 14th next year. To think that our actions may have potentially saved eight lives so far is encouraging. Our efforts join in the campaign with all the other bereaved CRY parents across the UK who also raise funds to finance these screenings; to help save lives and to raise much-needed awareness.

“As ever we are indebted to Sutton Coldfield Charitable Trust, Rotary, Mercedes and Anthony's family and friends for helping raise the funds to enable this screening, and the planned future screenings, to take place.”

CRY, which has again been adopted as the Wylde Green Rotary Club Charity of the Year, works to prevent young sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research and supporting affected families – something he and his family have been very grateful for.

Anthony collapsed suddenly while exercising on his turbo trainer while alone at home in October 2022.

Paul said: “One Saturday morning in October 2022 Anthony was on his turbo trainer bike at home, exercising alone. His partner returned home after shopping to find him unresponsive on the floor. West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance attended but unfortunately Anthony had already passed away.

It is likely his heart ‘short-circuited’ and went into a lethal arrhythmia called ventricular fibrillation that causes sudden cardiac death if not treated immediately with CPR and defibrillation.

Every week in the UK, around 12 young people, between ages of 14 and 35, die suddenly from a previously undiagnosed heart condition. 80% of these deaths will occur with no prior symptoms.

CRY uses a very simple, effective and non-invasive way of diagnosing most cardiac abnormalities. It is a quick, painless and affordable procedure called an electrocardiogram (ECG), which is reviewed by a specially trained medic. If a young person is found to have an abnormality, CRY will also swiftly refer them for Echocardiogram screening (ultrasound) and ongoing, more in-depth investigations, as necessary.

Dr Steven Cox, CEO of Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), said: “It was great for our team to be back in Sutton Coldfield again, showing just how important it is for asymptomatic young people to have their hearts tested. Paul and Penny’s commitment to our cause, in memory of Anthony, is inspiring - and we’re so grateful for all that they do to support CRY’s work.

“There’s no doubt that their tireless efforts in raising both funds and awareness – with the support of the Wylde Green Rotary Club – is already having a really positive impact on the level of screening we can successfully deliver in the Midlands.”

A talented mechanical engineer, Anthony Lane was proud to land his dream job within the Formula One industry at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains in Northamptonshire, after graduating from Birmingham University in 2019.

Colleagues at Mercedes at Brixworth have dedicated an annual Karting Cup to Anthony’s memory. It is presented by Paul and his wife Penny and raises money for Anthony’s Memorial Fund. In a special memorial tribute, his name was added to the nose cone of drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russells’ cars in the 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix.

1 . Contributed Members of Rotary Wylde Green pictured with Cllr Cindy Yip, Mayor of Royal Sutton Coldfield and her consort Birmingham City Cllr Alex Yip, Rt Hon Sir Andrew Mitchell, MP for Royal Sutton Coldfield and Sushil Nand, Rotary Assistant Governor. Photo: Submitted Share

2 . Contributed Mayor of Royal Sutton Coldfield Cllr Cindy Yip, pictured prior to taking a heart screening test, with her consort Birmingham City Cllr Alex Yip and their children. Photo: Submitted Share

3 . Contributed Anthony Lane, pictured on right, with Paul and Penny Lane and brother Richard and sister Kat. Photo: Submitted Share