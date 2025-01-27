Rowing Beyond Limits: Charity founder completes his 10th challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend, Essex-based charity founder Alex Gibson successfully completed his 10th challenge to raise awareness for Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

During the 24-hour event, Alex rowed an incredible 30,000m, far exceeding his initial target of 24,000m.. He was joined by 61 volunteers aged 6 to 79, who rowed alongside him in shifts. Together, the team achieved a staggering total of 640,571 metres, with Alex’s core endurance team contributing 344,325 metres and the wider group completing an additional 266,246 metres.

So how far is that really?

By direct flight 640 km from Brentwood would be the return distance to Amsterdam, Netherlands (320 km each way) You could fit approximately 6,100 football pitches end to end You could travel approximately 1.85 loops of the River Thames 346 km (215 miles) long from its source in Gloucestershire to its mouth at the North Sea.From Brentwood to Edinburgh by road (~640 km) across the UK A stretch of 15 Marathons (typically 42.195 km long)On finishing, Alex said:“My voice has gone. I would like to thank everybody for their collective team effort, and especially for the graveyard shift and the fantastic camaraderie. I’d also like to thank the REMAP charity, without which we couldn’t get the challenge done. Collectively we have raised £7926 so far.”

Alex Gibson on his adapted ErgRow machine

Since its founding, Challenging MND has raised over £1.7 million and supported more than 300 families. The charity provides grants of up to £2,000 to individuals living with MND, enabling them to create unforgettable experiences with loved ones, offering vital support to both those with the condition and their families, who often act as unpaid carers.

This incredible feat is the latest in a series of monumental challenges Alex has undertaken, including breaking a world record for the fastest journey along the Thames by pedalo (125 miles nonstop), lifting 1 million kgs in one day, and ascending The Leadenhall Building (aka the Cheesegrater) 47 times—equivalent to the height of Mount Everest.

Just two months ago, Alex lost the strength in his core, making the rowing motion nearly impossible. Determined to take on this challenge, he partnered with REMAP, the UK’s only charity that provides custom-made equipment free of charge for disabled individuals. They adapted a Concept 2 rowing machine, adding a backrest and side supports to enable Alex to complete his goal.

Alex, who was diagnosed with MND in 2018, continues to defy the odds. Once a Great Britain decathlete, rugby player, and world-ranked rower, he has transitioned from athlete to advocate, dedicating his life to raising awareness and funds through Challenging MND, the charity he founded to ensure people with the disease can create lifelong memories with their families.

Alex Gibson surrounded by supporters

Joining Alex were supporters from all walks of life, showcasing the spirit of unity in the face of adversity. Among them was Andy Long, Challenging MND patron and former England rugby union player, who shared:

“I met Alex and his charity as a participant in one of the other challenges and have been on board ever since, accompanying Alex on some of his most gruelling feats. I am honoured to be part of this community and feel inspired by how MND warriors continue to defy the odds, push forward, and remain resilient in the face of this disease.”

Alex’s 10th challenge is a remarkable testament to his resilience, determination, and commitment to raising awareness and funds for the MND community. It is not only a personal victory but also a rallying cry for continued support for those affected by this disease.

To donate in support of Alex’s latest challenge please visit https://challengingmnd.enthuse.com/pf/challenging-mnd-24hour-rowing-challenge

For more information on Challenging MND, please visit www.challengingmnd.org.