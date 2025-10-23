Royal Navy launches inaugural STEM Returners programme

The Royal Navy has formed a partnership with STEM Returners in an innovative recruitment programme designed to bring back ex-Armed Forces STEM professionals into the Navy, to fill pinch point engineering roles.

As part of the wider initiative to increase lateral entry opportunities for skilled people into the Royal Navy, this pilot programme aims to harness an untapped resource of highly qualified and experienced STEM professionals who left the Armed Forces and are now actively seeking to return to STEM-focused roles within the Royal Navy. The programme will ensure their diverse perspectives and developed engineering skills are recognised and rewarded.

STEM Returners is accomplished in connecting highly skilled STEM professionals, many of whom are ex-service personnel, with forward-thinking and inclusive organisations. Using STEM Returners' proven expertise will be instrumental in the success of the programme to attract ex-serving STEM professionals with the skills the Royal Navy need to fill key engineering roles, which will strengthen its operational capability.

Natalie Desty, Director of STEM Returners, added: “We know that people leaving the military face huge barriers when trying to return to work, whether that’s in a civilian role or returning to the armed forces. A career break should not mean your career stops. Our programme helps people to return in a supported environment which contributes to the host organisation. We are very proud to be working with the Royal Navy on their inaugural returners programme, to provide more opportunities for highly skilled people to return.”

More than 600 candidates have joined STEM Returners programmes across the UK since the organisation first launched in 2017. The pilot will run until 10 STEM professionals have been successfully identified and recruited into the Royal Navy, or 12 months, whichever is sooner. More information and available roles can be found at www.stemreturners.com.