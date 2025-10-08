Running in the dark? Here’s how to stay seen and injury-free, according to an ex-England runner

Girl bending down to tie her laces as she runs in the dark.

Pedestrian fatalities saw a 1% increase between 2023 and 2024, according to recent data from the Department for Transport. The 2024 figures also represent an 18% rise compared to the lowest fatality recorded in 2020.

The DTF data also suggests a higher likelihood of pedestrians being killed or seriously injured during two periods of the day: 6 AM to 8 AM and 3 PM to 6 PM, Monday through to Friday. These are often the peak times for many joggers and runners hitting the pavements before and after their working day.

As the autumn and winter seasons begin to take effect across the country, bringing darker and colder evenings, it's more crucial than ever that runners prioritise their health and safety when running outdoors.

Andy Nixon, Ex-England International Runner from the Original Running BrandRonhill, shares his expert knowledge on how you can be safe whilst still enjoying your regular runs throughout the autumn and winter seasons.

Warm up properly before running - Before you do anything, make sure you’re all warmed up before you set off for a run on those cold dark evenings. When it’s cold, going straight out the door into race pace puts you at a significantly higher risk of injury.

A systematic review found that warm-ups improved performance in nearly 80% of cases studied (Fradkin et al., Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport, 2010).

Simple moves like leg swings, skips, lunges and arm circles help to loosen joints and warm up muscles. Aim for at least a 5-minute warm-up before a run. Alongside this, treat the first kilometre of your run as an extended warm-up by building up your pace gradually - giving your body a chance to get into the swing of running movement and mobility.

Wear reflective or hi-vis kit when running in the dark - Daylight savings ends on the 26th October, meaning many weekday runs are likely to take place in low light or dark conditions. Therefore, it’s essential to make sure your running kit has elements to make sure you’re seen by motorists and other pedestrians, such as bright fluorescent colours, reflective strips and even reflective prints.

Cost effective reflective strips on moving parts of the body (arms and legs) work well because they catch headlights best and make it obvious you’re a runner rather than just another object on the road. Alternatively, invest in a wearable light such as an armband light or head torch that will help you stand out even more in the dark.

Always run against the traffic - Running towards traffic is a simple but very effective way to stay safe when running on the UK’s road network. If you’re facing oncoming traffic, you give yourself the best possible chance to see what’s coming towards you and react quickly in the event of a hazard.

Rather than trusting that drivers have noticed you from behind, you can make eye contact, signal your presence or even quickly step aside if required. Running towards the traffic shifts some control back to the runner and reduces the risk of being taken by surprise, making it a vital habit for staying safe on darker autumn and winter roads.

Use the “headphone hack” when running - If you can’t run without listening to music or a podcast, try wearing just one earbud or use bone-conduction headphones so you’re able to comfortably hear your surroundings. This means that you can still get the motivation you need to complete your run, but you’re still very much aware of your surroundings, such as other pedestrians, bikes and traffic, increasing your safety in the process. If you’re running on roads, it is also best to wear a single earphone in the ear that is furthest from the road, giving you enough chance to hear traffic.

Utilise your route trackers to maximise your safety - If you’re a keen runner, you’re likely to know about or use an exercise tracker. Many of these apps, such as Strava Beacon and Garmin LiveTracker, have real-time tracking, which makes them ideal safety tools to use if you’re regularly running at night. Share your running route with a friend or family member to ensure someone knows where you’re running at all times throughout the dark winter nights.

Avoid dark clothing and dress for the weather - If you’re regularly running at night, wear clothing in bright, fluorescent colours such as neon yellow, green or a bright orange. This will make you easier to spot in low light conditions, particularly for motorists, cyclists and other pedestrians. No one is going to spot you if you’re wearing all black or muted tones, putting you at risk of an accident.

It’s also important that you dress appropriately for the weather conditions. Layer up and wear breathable, light clothing specifically designed for running to prevent you from overheating. Layers work better than a single thick top because they create pockets of warm air and allow you to adjust as you warm up. If you overheat in one bulky layer, your only option is to remove it completely.

A good rule of thumb is a moisture-wicking base layer to keep sweat off your skin, a light insulating mid-layer if needed, and a jacket to protect from wind and rain.