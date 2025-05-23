S4YC LTD rated by parents as one of the UK’s top nursery groups

S4YC LTD

S4YC LTD, which is based in Cheshire, has been rated by parents as one of the Top 20 nursery groups in the UK.

It has 24 nurseries in the UK.

The top twenty nursery groups have received an award from the leading nurseries review site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on the nursery group’s reviews from the children’s families.

Parents rated the group on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

There are 1,629 nursery groups and 14,967 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery. They range in age from three months up to the age of five.

daynurseries.co.uk, which lists all registered nurseries in the UK, is a great resource for parents choosing a nursery for their child. It has reviews from parents with a child at the nursery and a wealth of other information such as facilities and nursery fees to help parents choose a nursery.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said:

“The vision and ethos of a nursery group shape the environment of its nurseries and influence a child’s social, emotional and physical development.

“S4YC LTD has shown that its nurseries are having a huge impact on the wellbeing of children as well as their learning and development.

“We would like to congratulate them on being rated by parents as a top nursery group.

“It is a real achievement to be recognised for being one of the Top 20 nursery groups by children’s families and carers.”

Marc Sewell, Managing Director at S4YC LTD, said:

“We are incredibly proud to announce that S4YC LTD has been recognised — for the second year in a row — as one of the Top 20 Nursery Groups in the UK by daynurseries.co.uk. This prestigious award is based solely on parent reviews and feedback, making it a particularly meaningful achievement for our entire team.

“This award belongs to our incredible team — the practitioners, educators, and leaders who bring energy, compassion, and professionalism to their roles every single day. Their passion and deep care for the children and families we work with are what make S4YC so special.

“A heartfelt thank you to our families for their continued support — and to our amazing staff who make this all possible. Here's to another year of growth, care, and excellence.”

To see S4YC LTD’s reviews go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/day_nursery_search_results.cfm/searchgroup/65432229050#reviews

For a full list of all regional and national winners go to: https://www.daynurseries.co.uk/awards/index.cfm/year/2025