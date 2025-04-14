Saffron Walden bus operator is shortlisted twice for tackling violence against women and girls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach East is celebrating being shortlisted for two prestigious awards for its work in helping to tackle violence against women and girls locally.

The Saffron Walden bus operator has been shortlisted for the CIHT Awards in the Collaboration Award and also the Bus Centre of Excellence Innovation of the Year Award. The CIHT Awards are one of the most important awards schemes in the transport industry – they have run for over 15 years and are independently judged by senior figures within the industry.

The winners will be announced on June 4 at the world-famous Royal Lancaster Hotel on Hyde Park in London.

The shortlistings are based on Buses and Businesses Against Abuse (BAA), a unique partnership between Stagecoach East, the Cambridgeshire Constabulary, and the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Centre, to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls throughout Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and wherever Stagecoach East buses run.

BAA branded bus

East’s buses are officially places of refuge for people fearing that they will be subject to abuse or assault, with signage on each bus to show the fact. All drivers are receiving training on how to recognise and help victims. Find out more about BAA at https://www.cambs.police.uk/police-forces/cambridgeshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/campaigns/businesses-against-abuse/

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted twice for such a prestigious, national awards scheme. Alongside our outstanding partners, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Centre, our team have worked extremely hard to make a real difference to the lives of women and girls locally.

“BAA is very important to us – all our new drivers are trained in the scheme, and all our existing drivers are receiving annual training. We now have many examples of where that training has been put into practice, and we are proud to be able to say that our buses are safe-spaces for everyone.”