Sanctuary Supported Living’s telecare team celebrates national accreditation

Sanctuary Supported Living’s telecare service, Technology Enabled Living, has recently received full Quality Standards Framework (QSF) accreditation from the TEC Services Association (TSA), the national standards body for technology-related care and support services. This prestigious accreditation is a testament to Technology Enabled Living’s commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to supporting customers.

The QSF certification follows a rigorous annual audit assessment process with a TSA auditor, with operational practices thoroughly scrutinised and interviews with both staff and customers. The assessor focused on reviewing 11 key areas, including customer experience, customer safety, the workforce, service effectiveness and business continuity.

Technology Enabled Living’s assistive technology services and products provide reassurance and support, helping customers maintain their independence for as long as possible. In addition to a range of pendant alarms, sensors and innovative supportive technology, the team offers 24-hour, 365-day support for customers in need. Customers not only feel safe, they are also empowered through technology-related care and support to go about their day and stay connected to the world around them.

The Technology Enabled Living team has proven its dedication to excellence and supporting its customers, with a recent customer survey showing that over 93% of customers found the staff helpful, and that they would recommend the service to their friends and family. The report recognised that best practice is demonstrated to deliver the highest customer experience, through a proactive approach to customer engagement, delivering resilient systems and building trusted relationships through personalisation and service consistency.

Sanctuary Supported Living's telecare team celebrates their national TSA accreditation

Over 17,000 people across England are supported through Technology Enabled Living. As well as serving private customers, it also manages call systems for Sanctuary tenants and its Supported Living residents.

Sanctuary Supported Living’s Technology Enabled Living also recently joined forces with Astraline, to help shape the future of digital telecare. By combining resources and expertise, the team is well-placed to deliver innovative, forward-thinking solutions for both customers and residents, and underlines Sanctuary’s position as an assistive technology services industry leader.

Kelly Miller, Telecare Director for Sanctuary Supported Living’s Technology Enabled Living Service, said: “I’m so proud to be able to share these results – it’s a wonderful reflection of how hard our team works to provide a high-quality, trusted and reliable service that meets our customers’ ever-evolving needs. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and with technology-related care, they can feel empowered with the confidence and opportunities to live life on their own terms, knowing that our kind and caring team are only ever a phone call away.”

For more information about Sanctuary Supported Living’s telecare services and how they can support you or your loved ones with technology enabled living solutions, visit the Technology Enabled Living page.