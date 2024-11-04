Save on energy bills with a new Harron Home

With winter setting in, and the recent energy price spike, having a home that can stay warm and not raise bills is a priority on home buyers lists. This Talk Money Week 4th-8th November, North Midlands based house builder, Harron Homes calculates how much its customers can save on their bills.

Harron Homes’ latest properties incorporate several advanced sustainability measures, from superior insulation and energy-efficient lighting to air-source heat pumps and thermal bridging technology.

In the face of the recent 10%* increase of the energy price cap, the new air source heat pumps installed at Harron’s newest properties will be of particular interest to those wanting to save money on bills.

Heat pumps work by taking in outdoor air and converting it into indoor heat. When used correctly, these heat pumps operate at efficiencies of 300-400%, with their carbon performance expected to reach optimal efficiency once the national grid decarbonises.

A recent home buyer, Josephine at De Maulay Manor, bought a Harron home wanting to keep her family’s energy bills down.

“The air-source heat pumps are amazing,” said Josephine. “Even when temperatures dropped to 6°C outside, our home stayed at a comfortable 18°C – and that’s without turning on the heating! It’s practically self-operating, and our bills have been noticeably lower.”

As a direct comparison, the family shared their bills from their old home versus their bills to date in their new Harron Home.

The old house, a four bed 2019 build using a Gas combi boiler, cost the family of five £2,261.28 in energy costs over a period of eight months. This meant that four months saw the family spend £1,130.64 on energy costs.

In their new Harron Home, a four bed Shelford with a Panasonic air source heat pump installed which also heats their water, over a period of four months they have only spent £367.23 so far. Comparing the two costs over the similar time period shows they have already made savings of over £700.

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes North Midlands, said, “We are thrilled to see that Josephine and her family have already made savings on their energy bills. At Harron, we design our homes with the customer in mind, utilising modern technology to make the home more energy efficient. Our homes are designed to offer an ideal blend of modern convenience and rural comfort, and our energy efficiency measures are designed to complement this, keeping our customers energy bills to a minimum.”

De Maulay Manor is stunning development that combines the conveniences of modern living with picturesque rural surroundings. The three, four and five-bedroom homes are available from £279,995, and customers can find out more by visiting https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/south-yorkshire/de-maulay-manor/.

For Harron Homes full range of homes visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/find-a-home/.