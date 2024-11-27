Scotland’s Festive Boom: Christmas Light Switch On searches outpacing rest of UK

Stylish Christmas golden star illumination and fir branches with red and gold baubles, golden lights bokeh on front of building at holiday market in city street. Christmas street decorStylish Christmas golden star illumination and fir branches with red and gold baubles, golden lights bokeh on front of building at holiday market in city street. Christmas street decor
The festive spirit has hit Scotland as searches for Christmas light switch-ons in the country have risen by an astonishing 325% in recent years, outpacing the rest of the United Kingdom.

AussieBoots - who conducted the research, analysed each UK country’s online searches for Christmas Light switch-ons from 2021 to 2023 resulting in Scotland coming first overall with its 325% increase.

  • Scotland 325%
  • Wales 200%
  • Northern Ireland 150%
  • England 69%

Wales came second (200%), Northern Ireland came third (150%), and England came fourth with still a significant rise of 69%.

Looking closer at Scotland, the place that saw the highest rise was Glasgow with a massive 300% surge.

This news comes after Glasgow turned on their Christmas lights earlier this month with Edinburgh’s Christmas lights starting to turn on this week.

Speaking on the findings, Pete Bryden from AussieBoots said: “Scotland’s huge rise is a testament to its growing appeal during the festive season, with Glasgow spearheading this surge.

“The city's dedication to creating memorable holiday experiences reflects a broader trend of regional destinations stepping up their festive offerings.

“Across the UK, the dramatic increases in searches, particularly in Scotland, highlight a nationwide enthusiasm for community-centred celebrations and the magic of Christmas lights."

