Scrivens Hearing Care expands into Exeter with acquisition of former CHIME facility

Scrivens Hearing Care, a leader in community-based audiology services with over 70 years of experience, today announced the acquisition of a new hearing care centre in Exeter city centre. The facility, formerly occupied by CHIME, will serve as a central hub for Scrivens’ NHS and private patients in Devon.

Located on Queen Street, the new centre will strengthen Scrivens’ presence in the South West, with additional satellite clinics supporting communities across Devon and the surrounding areas.

“We are delighted to announce this strategic acquisition as part of our drive to support more people with hearing loss across the county,” said Scrivens Hearing Care Director, Mark Georgevic. “Our new home is the fantastic facility formerly occupied by CHIME, and it will become a cornerstone of our audiology services in the region, utilising the latest hearing test technology and offering a wide range of hearing aids to suit all needs and budgets.”

Scrivens has over a decade of experience directly supporting the NHS with routine adult audiology care and plans to build upon CHIME’s established reputation in the region.

“We are keen to continue the good work delivered by CHIME over recent years and look forward to welcoming both existing and new customers to Scrivens,” Mark continued. “We also look forward to collaborating with local healthcare partners to establish the best possible and accessible hearing care, while helping to reduce waiting times for NHS audiology services.”

As part of this expansion, Scrivens is actively recruiting talented hearing aid audiologists across Devon, as well as a branch manager for the new Exeter location.

“We are delighted to have secured the talent of the existing CHIME team. However, to fulfil our ambitions and meet growing demand for Scrivens Hearing Care services, we are looking to further expand the team,” added Mark.

Scrivens is a family owned business which comprises a network of 166 optical and hearing care branches across England and Wales, with 1,000 employees. For more than a decade, Scrivens Hearing Care has been directly supporting the NHS with routine adult audiology care, demonstrating its commitment to accessible hearing services for all. For more information, visit www.scrivens.com.