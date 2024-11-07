Secretary of State visits Antrim to back Poppy Appeal

The Secretary of State, The Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP, visited Antrim today to lend his support to the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal. Mr Benn purchased a poppy from local volunteers and engaged with veterans, highlighting the vital role of the Poppy Appeal.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, together with Deputy Mayor Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM and Chair of the Royal British Legion Antrim Branch, Alderman Paul Michael BEM, briefed Mr. Benn on the Antrim branch’s community work and initiatives.

Following his visit to the Royal British Legion, Mr Benn enjoyed a tour of the nearby Antrim Castle Gardens. This renowned site, awarded for its exceptional historical and horticultural significance, provided Mr Benn with an opportunity to appreciate Northern Ireland’s rich cultural heritage.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor, along with Ranger Chris Bryant, guided Mr Benn through the gardens, sharing insights into the gardens history, restoration and its place as a beloved landmark for both residents and visitors. The Mayor expressed his appreciation for Mr Benn’s visit stating: “It is an honour to welcome the Secretary of State to Antrim Castle Gardens, a site cherished by the people of Antrim and Newtownabbey and beyond. We are extremely proud of this heritage site, and the staff and volunteers who give up their time endlessly to maintain. It is always a privilege to share it with visitors”.

Secretary of State, The Rt Hon Hilary Benn MP touring Antrim Castle Gardens with (L-R) Chief Executive of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council Richard Baker GM MSc, Director of Community Planning, Ursula Fay, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Paul Dunlop BEM and Head Ranger Chris Bryant

The Secretary of State said: “I very much enjoyed my visit to Antrim and would like to thank the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and the volunteers and veterans at the Royal British Legion for their warm welcome. Ahead of Remembrance weekend and Armistice Day, it was a pleasure to show my support for the Poppy Appeal and to learn about the invaluable work of the Royal British Legion locally.

“I also thoroughly enjoyed my tour of the historic Antrim Castle Gardens. It’s a truly wonderful and award-winning place to visit.”

As Remembrance Day approaches, today’s visit served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by those who serve, while also celebrating the shared heritage and natural beauty found in the heart of Antrim Town.