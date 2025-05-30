Selsey gardens are looking beautiful

By Pat Eatwell
Contributor
14 minutes ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Selsey gardeners are busy making last minute adjustments, planting, tidying and weeding to make their gardens look spectacular for the Selsey Open Gardens on Sunday 8 June!

Explore more than 20 private and community gardens open to explore, including several new gardens taking part for the first time. Our garden trail meanders through the town, displaying gardens with sea views, wildflowers, recycled and repurposed objects, a newly planted fruit tree orchard, an herb garden and much more. Mulberry Marine Experience will be giving a talk about the variety of plants growing on our seabed.

During the day you can also experience a variety of live entertainment including The Selsey Molls, Cloud 9 Musical Theatre and Selsey Naked Ukeleles. Enjoy homemade cakes and teas, browse plant sales, and admire the handmade items by the Men in Sheds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Park for free at The Academy in School Lane, next to The Hidden Garden PO20 9EH, and start your tour here.

A busy bug hotelA busy bug hotel
A busy bug hotel

Selsey Shuttle Bus

The Selsey Shuttle Bus is running a Hop-on Hop-off service starting at The Hidden Garden and taking in most of the gardens with several pick-up/drop off points for a donation of £3.

Admission by Programme £5 per person, accompanied under 16s free.

Programmes are available now from The Hidden Garden, behind the Library in School Lane; Village Flowers, Country Gardens, and Flowers by Sue Bellamy on the High Street; and T&T Fruits, East Beach shops, Selsey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A new garden for this yearA new garden for this year
A new garden for this year

On the day programmes will be available from The Hidden Garden; outside Highhouse Insurance, 101 High Street; and Thrive on Ellis Square, Selsey.

Proceeds go to Selsey Community First Responders (SCFR), Selsey Community Care and many other local charities. Last year’s event was a huge success raising an impressive £8,500 with £5,000 going to the SCFR.

https://www.facebook.com/SelseyOpenGardens

https://selseyopengardens.org.uk/

Selsey Open Gardens LogoSelsey Open Gardens Logo
Selsey Open Gardens Logo

Contact the organisers

Phone: 07815 790770

Email: [email protected]

Related topics:Selsey
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice