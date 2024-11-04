Sharing messages of Peace for seven years
The messages of Peace are from the Bible and the Qu’ran. Over a twelve hundred white roses will be given away across Dewsbury, Ravensthorpe, Batley, Birstall, Heckmondwike & Mirfield. Muslim & Christian volunteers have come together annually to enjoy this activity for over seven years along with a great opportunity to get to know people from a different background. Contact us at [email protected] if you would like to give us a hand or find out more.
We are grateful to Third Sector Leader, Kirklees Council, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Government for funding.
In the week after Interfaith week North Kirklees Interfaith have been invited to the Springfield & Pioneer sites of Kirklees College in Dewsbury to explore the challenges & opportunities faced by students whose first language is not English.
Schools Interfaith events
‘Autumn Festivals’: An Interfaith online event for primary pupils on Thursday November 21st. This is an opportunity to learn about some of the festivals celebrated in Autumn, and to meet members of local faith and belief communities in an online Q and A.
Two-faiths visit: Explore a church and mosque in Dewsbury, with a short walk near the town centre. For further information and to book for school interfaith events contact [email protected]