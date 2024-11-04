Sharing messages of Peace for seven years

Next week is Interfaith Week from 10th to 17th November. North Kirklees Interfaith will be giving out individual white roses to members of the public across six towns. A tag will be attached to each rose with messages highlighting the importance of Peace.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The messages of Peace are from the Bible and the Qu’ran. Over a twelve hundred white roses will be given away across Dewsbury, Ravensthorpe, Batley, Birstall, Heckmondwike & Mirfield. Muslim & Christian volunteers have come together annually to enjoy this activity for over seven years along with a great opportunity to get to know people from a different background. Contact us at [email protected] if you would like to give us a hand or find out more.

We are grateful to Third Sector Leader, Kirklees Council, the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Government for funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the week after Interfaith week North Kirklees Interfaith have been invited to the Springfield & Pioneer sites of Kirklees College in Dewsbury to explore the challenges & opportunities faced by students whose first language is not English.

Messages of Peace from North Kirklees Interfaith

Schools Interfaith events

‘Autumn Festivals’: An Interfaith online event for primary pupils on Thursday November 21st. This is an opportunity to learn about some of the festivals celebrated in Autumn, and to meet members of local faith and belief communities in an online Q and A.

Two-faiths visit: Explore a church and mosque in Dewsbury, with a short walk near the town centre. For further information and to book for school interfaith events contact [email protected]