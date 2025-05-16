Sheffield Sharks: Basketball team says new venue is ready for any medical emergency

Mike Tuck, ex- Sheffield Sharks star, pictured on the Shark's court.

Sheffield's professional basketball team says it is prepared for every medical eventuality at its purpose-built venue which opened two years ago.

The Sheffield Sharks, who are based at the Canon Medical Arena, also provide access to heart screenings for its first team but it is unclear whether these tests are available for younger players.

Ex-Sharks player Mike Tuck recalled times in the past of players in the NBA and the NBL of players suddenly collapsing due to heart problems and is in favour for young people to have access to any medical tests that they feel they may need.

The Sharks' longest serving player and the current marketing manager as well as Head Coach for the University of Sheffield's basketball team said:

Sharks Captain taking a break from training.

“I know every senior player gets a full medical ahead of a season, but I am unsure how far that goes down into the club. It is something I will be looking into. “It is better to be safe than sorry. Why would you limit yourself out of fear? You might as well find out. It’s better to be safe than sorry for sure.”

Mr Tuck said making cardiac screenings available for young players was something that should be discussed.

Sharks captain Drake Jefferies also outlined the importance of heart health and explained that the facilities they have at Sheffield are top-notch to make sure everyone is fit and healthy and ready to play.

“It’s huge to make sure everything is working as it should," he said. "I have had a screening at every club I have been in. You may have to sit out but in the long run it could save your life.”