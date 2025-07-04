Shepton Mallet Hospital celebrates top endoscopy accreditation

Catherine Farr, Hospital Director

Staff at Shepton Mallet hospital are celebrating national recognition for its commitment to delivering high standards of patient care and safety after a new accreditation from a healthcare review body.

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet, has received confirmation of its continued accreditation from the Joint Advisory Group (JAG) for excellence in endoscopy services - a procedure used in patient diagnoses. This important recognition follows a successful annual review and reflects the centre’s commitment to delivering high-quality, safe, and compassionate care to its patients.

JAG is the UK’s leading accreditation scheme for endoscopy services. It sets rigorous national standards across patient experience, clinical safety, training, and leadership. The latest review confirms that the endoscopy services at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet, continues to meet and exceed those benchmarks.

What is an endoscopy?

An endoscopy is a procedure that uses a thin, flexible tube with a camera to examine the inside of the body, often the digestive system. It helps doctors investigate symptoms such as stomach pain, difficulty swallowing, or unexplained bleeding. Common types include gastroscopy (stomach) and colonoscopy (bowel). The procedure can also be used to take biopsies or treat certain conditions. It is usually done under sedation and takes less than an hour. Endoscopies are vital for diagnosing conditions early, guiding treatment, and offering reassurance when symptoms are present but the cause is unclear.

Rachel Stratford, Endoscopy Pre-assessment and Triage Nurse, Practice Plus Group, Shepton Mallet, said: “We are proud of our JAG accreditation and always aim to provide the best possible care for our patients. Many patients are unsure what to expect, so we focus on making their experience as comfortable, informed, and reassuring as possible.”

Commenting on the hospital’s continued achievements, Catherine Farr, Hospital Director at Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet, said: “The hard work of every team member has been outstanding. This recognition is a testament to the passion, professionalism and dedication of our staff. JAG accreditation is not just a mark of quality, it is a reflection of the trust patients can place in us.”

Practice Plus Group Hospital, Shepton Mallet, celebrates its 20th Anniversary later this month and specialises in hip and knee replacements, cataracts treatment, Well-woman services and hernia surgery for both NHS and private patients. The hospital has recently introduced treatment of varicose veins for both NHS and private patients.

Private patients can self-refer to the hospital via its Wellsoon private healthcare service which has significantly reduced waiting times – for example, hip and knee surgery is available in just four to six weeks from seeing a consultant. NHS patients can ask their GP for a referral to the hospital for a range of surgeries and treatments. Visit www.practiceplusgroup.com