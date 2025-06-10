Sherbet Donkey celebrates four years: From startup to UK’s fastest growing SEO agency

Sherbet Donkey, the bold and brilliant digital marketing agency headquartered in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, is marking its 4th anniversary this month, celebrating a journey that’s turned heads across the UK marketing industry.

Founded by Loki Hinton-Bowen in 2021 with a team of just four, the agency has skyrocketed to a 45-strong workforce, offering market-leading SEO and website development services to businesses nationwide. Sherbet Donkey has earned recognition as the fastest-growing SEO agency in the UK for the last two years, a result of its bold ethos, unmatched drive and client-first focus.

“What we’ve achieved in four years is extraordinary,” says Loki Hinton-Bowen, Founder and Managing Director of Sherbet Donkey. “But we’re only just getting started. The best is yet to come.”

From Rented Desks to Company HQ in Record Time

Just six months after launching, Sherbet Donkey had outgrown its first rented office space, prompting the decision to purchase its own building in Bromsgrove. Today, the headquarters is already nearing full capacity, a testament to the team’s relentless momentum and ongoing expansion.

Achievements That Speak Volumes

Growth from 4 to 45 staff since 2021

since 2021 Projected turnover of £3 million in 2025, targeting £5 million in 2026

in 2025, targeting in 2026 Multiple industry awards like Digital Marketing Agency of the Year at the Media Innovator Awards and SME of the Year at the Signature Awards

at the Media Innovator Awards and at the Signature Awards Client success across sectors, from local firms to national names

Recognised as the UK’s fastest-growing SEO agency

SEO agency Creation of dozens of local jobs and continued investment in talent

Currently building a free custom website for a dog rescue charity, underscoring the agency’s community spirit

As Sherbet Donkey looks to the next 12 months, growth remains firmly on the agenda, with plans to expand the team to 60 employees and further solidify its standing as one of the UK’s most impactful marketing agencies.