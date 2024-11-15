Show home now open at flagship Shared Ownership development in Carterton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housing association Platform Home Ownership has lifted the lid on the first show home at its flagship Shared Ownership development in Carterton.

Just off Milestone Road in Carterton, the Globemaster was officially opened at a launch event recently, with visitors able to discuss the wide range of home styles available and learn more about Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy.

The development, named The Falcons is providing 200 mixed-tenure affordable homes, with 95 available through Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy, for a variety of home seekers, with the Globemaster now available for viewings by appointment.

A charming collection of two-, three- and four-bedroom properties have already been moved into, where occupants are taking advantage of the peaceful Oxfordshire countryside without being detached from a thriving town centre.

The Falcons is helping to meet the demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in Oxfordshire.

Shared Ownership allows home seekers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright.

Shared Ownership has continued to become a more viable route onto the property ladder, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty. In fact, the start of 2024 saw a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year.

Interior of the children’s bedroom in the Globemaster show home in Carterton

Michelle Payne, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “We’re delighted to have launched our stunning show home in Carterton, with this excellent development the result of hard work, communication, organisation and expertise.

“The Falcons has been incredibly popular to date, with lots of interest among the wide range of home styles released, which is testament to the excellent community that is being cultivated.

“Carterton is a great place to call home, with the charming town centre and tranquil countryside providing the perfect blend for a variety of home seekers.”

Rent to Buy is a government scheme that allows individuals the chance to rent a home at a reduced rate while saving for a deposit over a period of up to five years.

Prospective renters will typically pay 80% of market value, with the remaining 20% going towards a deposit for future purchase. The option to buy is available through Shared Ownership or outright purchase, offering flexibility to fit with a unique homeownership journey.

Eligibility criteria for Rent to Buy include being part of a working household, not owning a home, and planning to live in the property. A stepping stone to homeownership, Rent to Buy offers an accessible path for those unable to save for a deposit upfront.

Carterton is the second largest town in West Oxfordshire and one of the newest in the county. Independent businesses, friendly locals, and a thriving high street give this market town a cosy, community atmosphere. Carterton is also home to RAF Brize Norton, Britain's largest air base, and the development name is a nod to the historic parachute regiment based there.

For further details on The Falcons, or to register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/the-falcons-carterton, or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

