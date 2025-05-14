Showcase Cinema in Kent to screen Eurovision grand final on the big screen

Eurovision to hit the big screen in Kent
Experience Eurovision magic on the big screen.

This Saturday, Eurovision fans are in for a treat as Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater is screening the Grand Final live on the big screen.

Taking place in Basel, following Nemo’s victory for Switzerland at last year’s competition, the 2025 contest will take place on Saturday 17th May, with Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater bringing all the biggest, boldest, and most dazzling action live to the big screen for the third year running.

This year’s UK entry, Remember Monday will be looking to impress the judges and the European fans with their song “What the Hell Just Happened?” which was released in the UK in March.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We’re incredibly excited to screen the Eurovision Grand Final on the big screen once again. The UK has a great chance with Remember Monday, and we will all be watching to see if they can bring home the crown!

“Our Eurovision screenings from past years have been immensely popular, so we’re looking forward to welcoming music fans back to our cinemas to enjoy Europe’s biggest party.”

To watch the Eurovision Grand Final live on the big screen, visit the Showcase Cinemas website here: https://www.showcasecinemas.co.uk/movies/1000022126-eurovision-grand-final-2025/.

