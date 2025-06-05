Sight-saving diagnoses: Suffolk residents credit routine eye tests with saving their eyesight

Naeem Kazi and Wrinch

Three Suffolk residents are urging people to get their eyes tested regularly after a visit to Specsavers helped to save their vision.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Wilder visited Specsavers Felixstowe for a routine eye test which led to him being treated for a detached retina.

Naeem Kazi, director of Specsavers in Felixstowe and Sudbury, says: ‘Christopher wasn’t experiencing any of the usual symptoms of a detached retina, but I could tell it was severe and urgently referred him to hospital for an emergency appointment.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the next morning Chris had been seen by an eye surgeon who used a combination of laser treatment and cryotherapy, which involves freezing the affected area to help reattach the retina.

Naeem Kazi and Jennifer Filby

Chris says: ‘I was blissfully unaware of the problem, and seeing Naeem at that exact moment may very well have saved my eyesight.’

Susan Wrinch noticed a shadow in the peripheral vision of her left eye. Despite multiple check-ups, she was initially diagnosed with cataracts.

However, during an appointment for her 97-year-old father at Specsavers Sudbury, she sought a second opinion from Naeem Kazi, the director of Specsavers Felixstowe and Sudbury, and he referred her to hospital for a suspected brain tumour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan says: ‘Almost immediately he suspected signs that it could be a tumour and while I was so shocked, I was very grateful for Naeem’s support.’

Naaem Kazi and Chris Wilder

Susan was referred to the hospital that same morning and, after weeks of consultations, was scheduled for neurosurgery.

The benign tumour, which had been pressing on her optic nerve, was successfully removed in October. After a three-month recovery, she is finally feeling like herself again.

Jennifer Filby visited Specsavers Sudbury when she first noticed unusual floaters in her left eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her eye test, the optician suspected a retinal tear and referred her to the hospital the same afternoon, where it was confirmed she had a small tear.

Jennifer says: ‘While nothing serious happened, it was really comforting that I was seen so urgently.

'I now trust Specsavers completely, and my husband has switched to them from our old opticians. I would recommend them.’

These three cases highlight the importance of regular eye tests and the dedication of the Specsavers team to providing timely and potentially life-saving care.

For further information, call the Felixstowe store on 01394 288080, the Sudbury store on 01787468730