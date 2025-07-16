Site manager for David Wilson Homes in Berkshire awarded best in the country

David Wilson Homes Senior Site Manager Mark Payne has won a national award in recognition of the quality of homes he is building at Finchwood Park development in Finchampstead.

Mark has won the Pride in the Job Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC). This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt has won more Pride in the Job awards than every other housebuilder, with 115 award wins in total this year.

The award recognises thevery best site managers across the country, with over 8,000 nominated for the award annually. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

The awards celebrate the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on-time, on safe sites, and to the highest quality standards.

Oliver Chapman, Construction Director Barratt Redrow Southern Counties said: “As a housebuilder to have won the most awards for 21 years in a row is a fantastic achievement, and it wouldn’t have been possible to do it without the amazing site managers that lead our team. To see Mark receive his first award in recognition of his incredible leadership is a true testament to his commitment in building homes at Finchwood Park.

“We pride ourselves on building exceptional homes at the highest quality, and the numerous Pride in the Job Award wins reflects how we succeed every time.”

Mark Payne, Senior Site Manager at Finchwood Park, said: “It’s fantastic to be awarded this recognition for the first time. At Finchwood Park, we are passionate about building dream homes for buyers in Berkshire and this award highlights our team’s passion and dedication. To have been nominated was an honour, but to be awarded makes me so proud of what we have achieved on the development so far!”

David Wilson Homes’ Finchwood Park development currently has a range of four- bedroom homes available with prices starting from £740,000.

To find out more about David Wilson Homes Finchwood Park call 0333 355 8502 or visit www.dwh.co.uk.