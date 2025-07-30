Small Businesses in North Essex invited to join 'Pitch to Convince'

Pitch to Convince Programme

A Free Business Programme that gives business leaders the tools and confidence to tell their business story—and tell it well.

The North Essex Economic Board (NEEB) is proud to fund its second round of the business development programme “Pitch to Convince”, a programmedesigned to empower small businesses to present their business story, products and ideas with impact, and confidence.

Delivered by The Weave, this free comprehensive programme begins on Thursday, October 2, and supports business leaders across Essex to refine their message, build a compelling pitch, and gain confidence in communicating their business value—whether to investors, potential clients, or partners.

Over nine structured sessions, each participant will develop a professional pitch deck, culminating in a live showcase event. The programme is open to solo founders and growing businesses ready to take the next step.

“Confidence is key when communicating your business,” says The Weave. “This programme helps businesses not just explain what they do—but why it matters.”

This programme is fully funded for businesses and business leaders based in the districts of Braintree, Chelmsford, Colchester, Epping Forest, Maldon, Tendring and Uttlesford.

Places are limited—register today:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pitch-to-convince-calling-north-essex-businesses-registration-1504303164259?keep_tld=1