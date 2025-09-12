SMH Group Charity Golf Day raises £7,476.01 for Andy’s Man Club and MNDA

SMH Group, a professional services firm in Yorkshire and Derbyshire, has raised an impressive £7,476.01 for charity at their 5th Annual Golf Day, held on 22nd August 2025 at Chesterfield Golf Club.

This year marked the first time the event supported Andy’s Man Club, a nationwide charity that provides safe spaces for men to talk and reduce the stigma around male mental health. An incredible £6,576.01 was raised for the charity through entry fees, donations, a silent auction and a raffle.

A further £900 was donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) South Yorkshire Branch, continuing SMH Group’s ongoing commitment to the charity. In total, SMH Group has raised £3,300 for MNDA in 2025 so far, including the golf day and sponsorship of the charity’s quarterly newsletter. This annual support helps MNDA South Yorkshire provide vital care and guidance to those affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

The day saw 25 teams of four compete in a Texas Scramble format. After a morning bacon sandwich, players took to the course under blue skies before returning to the clubhouse for a post-round meal, charity draw, and prize presentation.

Ross Jordan (right) holding a cheque for Andy's Man Club.

Event organiser Ross Jordan and his team took home the top prize. Other individual winners from on course challenges included James Hill for Longest Drive, Joe Dudley and Darren Myers for Closest to the Pin on holes 8 and 15 respectively, and Tom Baldwin, who won Closest to the Pin in the golf simulator.

Ross commented: “It’s always a pleasure to bring together clients, colleagues, and friends for a good cause. The support we’ve had again this year has been incredible, and we’re proud to continue raising funds for charities that mean so much to our team and our community. Thank you to everyone who took part, donated, or helped make the day such a success.”

Earlier in the year, SMH Group raised over £5,000 for Andy’s Man Club by taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, with staff from across the group participating. Combined with the funds raised at the golf day, this brings the total raised for Andy’s Man Club to well over £10,000 so far this year.

Both charities were chosen by SMH Group staff for their local impact and the personal connections many team members have with their work. Keep your eyes peeled over the next twelve months where we have committed to working with thirty charities to celebrate our Sheffield office turning thirty years old.

Thanks to Dialled In Marketing Agency for their help with organising the day.