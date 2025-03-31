Social landlord announces £150m-plus investment in Glasgow communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ambitious plans by the city’s largest social landlord will see more than £150 million invested in areas across Glasgow between now and 2028.

Wheatley Homes Glasgow has announced it is to spend £156 million improving homes and neighbourhoods in the city over the next three years.

The work will transform homes by making them warmer, drier and cheaper to run.

The investment plans have been shaped by the views of tenants who asked for more money to be spent improving existing homes, while also making them more efficient to help with rising fuel bills.

The investment will transform Wheatley homes and communities across the city, including new heating systems at these properties on Crow Road

The £156m investment will see:

around 2450 new windows in homes to make them warmer;

the replacement of 620 front and back doors to make homes draught-free and more secure;

nearly 1100 new electric heating systems and 2300 new boilers fitted; and

over 2090 brand new kitchens installed in homes.

It will also see £53 million spent on environmental improvements to drive up standards and help make communities cleaner and greener.

Aisling Mylrea, managing director at Wheatley Homes Glasgow, said: “These ambitious plans have been driven by the views of our tenants who want to see more money spent on improving our existing properties as well as on building more homes.

“This £156m investment is about ensuring our homes and communities remain great places to live and forms part of our extensive programme of improvements to our customers’ homes and neighbourhoods over the coming years.”

Wheatley Group, which owns and manages over 93,700 homes including Wheatley Homes Glasgow, was last year named as the UK’s biggest builder of social housing over the past decade.