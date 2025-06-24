Solihull care home named among UK’s ‘Top 100’ for 2025 in new care awards

Blossomfield Rose

Staff and residents at a Solihull care home are celebrating this week after being named in the UK’s ‘Top 100’ for 2025 by a new care home awards – while also claiming a top ten spot for ‘Best Facilities’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blossomfield Rose, part of the Macc Care group, has featured in the inaugural Lottie Awards by online care finder Lottie, which aims to celebrate care homes across the UK that demonstrate exceptional commitment to residents, families and staff.

The awards’ judging team conducted a comprehensive, data-driven review of thousands of care homes across the UK, assessing them against key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care. This included CQC ratings, enquiry response times, digital presence, team wellbeing and resident feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blossomfield Rose stood out for its “exceptional facilities”, which includes a specialist dementia care area, day care facilities, a well-equipped gym, cinema and wellness suite.

Blossomfield Rose has been named in the UK’s ‘Top 100’ for 2025 in the inaugural Lottie Awards.

Bhav Amlani, of the Macc Care Group, said: “We are delighted to be named one of the UK’s top care homes. At Blossomfield Rose, we pride ourselves on creating a truly enriching environment that goes far beyond care. From our specialist dementia area and dedicated day care spaces to our wellness suite, cinema and gym, every aspect of the home is designed to support residents’ wellbeing and independence.

“Being named among the UK’s Top 100 — and in the Top 10 for ‘Best Facilities’ — is a real honour and a reflection of the compassion and commitment our team brings every single day. We’re so proud to be recognised in the first-ever Lottie Awards.”

Will Donnelly, Co-Founder and CEO of Lottie, said: “The launch of the Lottie Awards is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day. To be named in the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched this year, the Lottie Awards aim to provide families with trusted guidance on the best elderly care providers while recognising care homes that exceed expectations in support, community and compassion.

For more information about Blossomfield Rose, please visit https://macccare.com/our-homes/blossomfield-rose/.

To learn more about the Lottie Awards, visit https://lottie.org/lottie-awards/2025/.