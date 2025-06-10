South Cotswolds MP delivers climate and nature call to action to Prime Minister

Britain's biggest trade union leaders have joined forces to urge Keir Starmer to tackle the climate and nature crises, delivering a letter to 10 Downing Street alongside MPs including local MP for South Cotswolds, Roz Savage, ahead of today's Spending Review.

In a letter delivered to Downing Street, representatives of 24 trade unions say the Prime Minister must set out a plan to “protect livelihoods, create decent work, and deliver a just transition”.

Those supporting the letter include the leaders of the Public and Commercial Services Union, Fire Brigades’ Union, British Medical Association, Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association and the University and College Union.

Among those backing the calls was Labour MP Clive Lewis who said if today's spending review fails to properly address the climate and nature crises it would be “short-sighted” of the Government and risks becoming “something future generations will never forgive us for”—he urges them to “do the right thing”.

L-R Ian Byrne MP (Liverpool West Derby), Simon Opher MP (Stroud), Carla Denyer MP (Bristol Central), Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam), Fran Heathcote (General Secretary of the PCS Union), Richard Burgon MP (Leeds East), Gawain Little (General Secretary, General Federation of Trade Unions) and Roz Savage MP (South Cotswolds)

Union chiefs were joined outside No 10 by Labour MPs Olivia Blake, Simon Opher, Richard Burgon and Ian Byrne. The Liberal Democrats’ Roz Savage and Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer also accompanied the delegation.

Local MP Roz Savage is a supporter of the Climate and Nature Bill, which received strong support locally.

They warn the UK risks facing increasingly extreme working conditions, due to rising temperatures and flooding and argue “environmental justice and economic justice are inseparable”.

The letter also calls on Starmer to help reskiill workers employed in the fossil fuel industry, urging the Government to put workers at the forefront of our transition to net zero.

The signatories have called for ministers to bring back the Climate and Nature Bill to have its debate continued in this Parliamentary session, alongside a cross-government approach to better engage with the Bill’s supporters.

These include measures to require the Government to set out measurable progress for workers and communities in the newly promised annual climate and nature statements.

The private members’ bill was effectively put on pause by government whips back in January but received record support across the Commons, including almost 90 Labour MPs.

Among those delivering the demands outside No 10 were Public and Commercial Services Union boss Fran Heathcote and General Federation of Trade Unions leader Gawain Little.

It is thought today’s Spending Review could see damaging cuts made to a series of Whitehall departments, including DEFRA initiatives to encourage more sustainable farming.

Dr Amy McDonnell, Co-Director of Zero Hour, said: "Representatives of hundreds of thousands of workers across the country have delivered a clear message to the Prime Minister. The public – alongside thousands of businesses and organisations – desperately want Britain to lead on climate and nature action, not retreat from it.

“The Government is right to recognise many of the climate and nature threats that we face but without taking decisive action – like the measures set out in the Climate and Nature Bill – we risk succumbing to the devastating effects of climate change and the destruction of our natural world, which wreck our economy, endanger livelihoods and risk our national security.”

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said: “I hope that the Government will do the right thing – and not be led by fringe climate deniers in the corners of the opposition benches and Tufton Street.

“Any moves that shy away from our responsibilities to tackle the joined-up climate and nature crises, and indeed the proposals set out in the Climate and Nature Bill, would be short-sighted and something future generations will never forgive us for.

“I am deeply concerned by the fracturing of political consensus on net zero and the continued mixed messaging that it sends to the public. The Government would be right to heed the calls of their trade union colleagues, or risk further alienating the public who overwhelmingly back bold responses to the challenges we face.”

Jo Grady, General Secretary of the University & College Union, said: “Our members understand that the transition to a green economy must be a just transition. One that creates secure jobs and protects our planet. The Government must redouble its efforts to provide skills training in the jobs of the future to guarantee decent livelihoods for the next generation.

“With the Trumpian climate denialists of Reform UK on the march in the polls, the Spending Review is a vital opportunity to commit to expanding well-paid green jobs across the country and open up a range of reskilling programmes to help these opportunities reach every community.”