South East care home group launches specialist physiotherapy and rehabilitation programme to support resident well-being

A family-run group of Care Homes across the South East has announced the launch of a new physiotherapy and rehabilitation service – designed to support older individuals in regaining independence, restoring physical function and enhancing their overall well-being.

Nellsar, which operates 13 Care Homes across Kent, Surrey and Essex, has introduced the service to provide its residents and those in the local community with direct access to personalised rehabilitation plans, specialist treatments and one-to-one physiotherapy sessions – all within the comfort and familiarity of their own care environment.

From enhancing mobility and strength to supporting recovery from surgery or managing chronic conditions, the new service provides tailored care for a wide range of needs – including musculoskeletal injuries, arthritic joints and neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis.

The programme forms part of Nellsar’s commitment to holistic and person-centred care, recognising that elderly individuals with complex medical conditions often face challenges with mobility, balance and confidence following falls, surgery or illness.

Leo Mathew, Rehabilitation Service Lead and Senior Physiotherapist at Nellsar, said: “Our new physiotherapy offering is all about giving our residents and those in need of rehabilitation the tools and support they need to regain control over their lives. Whether it’s through personalised exercises, expert treatments or encouraging group activities, we’re here to promote not only physical health but also emotional resilience and a renewed sense of independence.”

Key features of the new service include:

Personalised rehabilitation plans: Every resident will receive a bespoke plan created in consultation with their family and physiotherapy team to ensure treatments are enjoyable, effective and adaptable.

Every resident will receive a bespoke plan created in consultation with their family and physiotherapy team to ensure treatments are enjoyable, effective and adaptable. Specialist treatments: Targeted therapies will be available for post-operative recovery, joint pain and neurological rehabilitation.

Targeted therapies will be available for post-operative recovery, joint pain and neurological rehabilitation. Group classes and activities: Therapeutic exercise sessions, including seated yoga and dance therapy, will encourage movement and social interaction.

Therapeutic exercise sessions, including seated yoga and dance therapy, will encourage movement and social interaction. Training for team members: Physiotherapists will collaborate with other teams to deliver safe mobility support and regular training workshops.

Physiotherapists will collaborate with other teams to deliver safe mobility support and regular training workshops. Holistic integration: The new service will work hand-in-hand with Nellsar’s existing Nutrition and Well-Being Teams, including nutritional therapy, aromatherapy, Namaste Care, and massage therapy.

The new service will work hand-in-hand with Nellsar’s existing Nutrition and Well-Being Teams, including nutritional therapy, aromatherapy, Namaste Care, and massage therapy. Support for social and mental well-being: A community-focused approach will ensure residents stay engaged, connected and confident in their rehabilitation journey.

A community-focused approach will ensure residents stay engaged, connected and confident in their rehabilitation journey. One-to-one physiotherapy sessions: Individual 45-minute appointments will offer timely support to anyone who needs it, circumventing any NHS waiting list. These one-to-one sessions will be chargeable separately, in addition to general care fees.

With a team of five specialist physiotherapists, the service has been rolled out across a number of Nellsar’s Care Homes – with plans to be extended to all 13 in the near future.

One early example of the programme’s benefits is David, who joined Hengist Field Care Home in Sittingbourne to receive end of life care, and following physiotherapy is now in great health. He now aims to attend his grandson’s wedding this summer which wasn’t initially thought possible.

Another example comes from Princess Christian Care Centre in Surrey, where Mavis was admitted because her husband found it increasingly difficult to manage her care needs at home. After receiving dedicated physiotherapy and support from the caring team, Mavis made great progress. She regained enough strength and independence to return home, where she is now happily living with her husband again.

Glenda Osmotherly, Director of Operations at Nellsar, said: “We know that movement is medicine – but it’s also joy, connection and purpose. Our goal is to help our residents and others seeking rehabilitation support to rediscover all of those things through thoughtful, compassionate physiotherapy care.”

For more information about Nellsar’s physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, please visit nellsar.com/rehab. Or for more information on Nellsar, visit www.nellsar.com.