South Lincolnshire Academies Trust are new Lead Partners offering Initial Teaching Training

There have been exciting developments at South Lincolnshire Academies Trust (SLAT) as they were announced as new Lead Partners with Lincolnshire ITT to offer Initial Teacher Training in secondary schools across Lincolnshire.

As the Lead Partner, they will continue to offer teacher training opportunities at the four schools in their Trust, which are Bourne Academy, Spalding Academy, Giles Academy and Cowley Academy as well as now offering teaching placements at other secondary schools in Lincolnshire.

Through the partnership with Lincolnshire ITT, the Trust will be able to provide teaching placements in secondary schools throughout South Lincolnshire, Boston and East Lindsey, Grantham, Sleaford, Lincoln and North East Lincolnshire.

This exciting partnership will open up even more opportunities for recent graduates and career changers to gain a recognised teaching qualification and gain a placement in Lincolnshire secondary schools. Working with Lincolnshire ITT, the Trust will ensure that trainees are placed locally as part of their commitment to work life balance.

Following the announcement, the Trust, who are ranked as in the top 6% of all Multi-Academy Trusts in England are now recruiting trainee teachers to start in September 2025. Trainee teachers are required across the whole school curriculum including English, Maths, Sciences, Computing, Sport, Languages, Humanities, Business, Art, Music, Performing Arts and Food Technology.

The Initial Teacher Training SCITT route is a one-year training programme designed to ensure all trainees will become career ready, confident teachers. A very personalised approach to the training is taken where trainees build their teaching commitment gradually as their confidence grows. All training is delivered by local or national experts to ensure that trainees have access to current research and best practice.

Thanks to a long-standing partnership with the University of Lincoln, it also means that the PGCE (60 master’s credits) is carefully integrated into the programme plus trainees will have full access to university services as well.

Mrs Daisy Bland, Trust Executive Education Director said, “Having been members of the wider partnership for many years, South Lincolnshire Academies Trust are thrilled to be Lead Partners and look forward to working with Lincolnshire ITT to recruit and train the next generation of teachers. The training provision for teachers within our Trust is incredibly strong and the staff we have placed with us hugely benefit from the tailored support we offer as well as the calm and nurturing environments. Working with Lincolnshire ITT now as Lead Partners will enable us to recruit and train a much wider number of trainees, in turn having a hugely positive impact to the life chances of young people in our region.”

(pictured left to right) Miss Elizabeth Dyer, Trust Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Mrs Daisy Bland, Trust Executive Education Director

Dr Nicki Shore, Director of Lincolnshire ITT said, “Lincolnshire ITT consistently operates in the spirit of partnership with schools to recruit and nurture high quality trainees to become excellent teachers who are equipped to have a lasting positive impact on the life chances of our children. Although South Lincolnshire Academies Trust have always played a significant role, since the expansion of the provision in September, we have worked closely with their teachers and leaders to design and implement the new curriculum. We are delighted that they will now become a Lead Partner in the organisation and look forward to sharing best practice and developing the provision further.”

To find out more, South Lincolnshire Academies Trust have ‘Recruitment Roadshows’ taking place on Wednesday 27th November at Giles Academy and Wednesday 4th December at Bourne Academy. This is where people can find out about the Initial Teacher Training programme as well as the other teaching and support opportunities available across the Trust.

For more information about the Recruitment Roadshows and Initial Teacher Training, please visit www.slat.org.uk/vacancies