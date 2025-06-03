Southampton marine pilot takes entire family to volunteer on hospital ship

The two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy and the Global Mercy.

Ian Lawrence is a Marine Pilot in the port of Southampton, but for the last year, Ian and his family of four have been volunteering for the international healthcare charity, Mercy Ships.

Ian was granted a year's unpaid leave from Associated British Ports. His two children, 8-year-old Abigail and 5-year-old Piran paused their UK schooling and his wife, Elizma paused her business.

In July 2024, the whole family packed up their home in the UK and flew to join the Global Mercy in Tenerife where the ship was preparing to sail to Sierra Leone.

“I read about Mercy Ships years ago and always loved the idea of volunteering for them,” explains Ian. “I’m a career seafarer, I met my wife on a ship and we worked together in the maritime industry. A few years ago we started thinking how it’d be fun to show our kids what life was like living on a ship.”

Captain, Ian Lawrence and family on board the Global Mercy in Sierra Leone.

The Global Mercy is the largest non-governmental hospital ship. At 174 meters long and weighing 37,000 GT, the ship features six operating rooms, a hospital deck with 200 beds, a laboratory, and various clinics, including general outpatient, eye, and dental clinics. The Global Mercy also has first-class training facilities for local medical professionals and is home to up to 600 volunteers who serve on board.

“What I love about being here is everyone is on the same level,” says Ian. “We’re all volunteers and everyone is motivated for the same cause.”

The family of four have their own little cabin on the ship, and the two children attend the ship’s Academy, which teaches children from the age of 4–18.

“Piran had his first day of school in the middle of the Atlantic, halfway between Tenerife and Sierra Leone,” laughs Ian. “And I was able to take him to school which was really special.”

Monday to Friday is fast-paced for the family. As Captain, Ian’s day starts at 7.45am with lively African prayer and singing with his deck team of 50, made up of volunteers from Europe, Nepal, North America and West Africa. The rest of the day unfolds with meetings, planning and responding to any issues that arise.

“With around 500 - 600 crew on board, my role is often advisory,” explains Ian. “It’s also very unusual as a Captain to spend 10 months in one place, so part of the challenge is keeping the deck crew engaged and motivated.

“Mercy Ships has a dedicated Maritime Training scheme that ensures our deck crew, many from lower-income countries, get formal training. We currently have a Nigerian Able Seafarer studying to become a Navigation Officer in Newcastle.”

Whilst the Lawrence family have been living on board, the Global Mercy has spent 10 months in the port of Freetown in Sierra Leone. Safe surgery is out of reach for 9 out of 10 people in sub-Saharan Africa. During the 10 months around 1,500 safe, free surgeries have taken place for women, men and children who are living with conditions that are easily treatable, yet have no access to safe, affordable surgery.

“Being here has made me realise that you can’t fix everything, but how wonderful it is to see children on the ward who are walking for the first time without pain thanks to paediatric orthopaedic surgeries.

“It’s a life-changing experience to be here. At times it’s very raw. But I love that I can bring my professional skillset and put it to use in a really good way.”

Over the coming weeks, the Global Mercy will be preparing to leave Sierra Leone and sail to Spain for the ship's annual maintenance period.

“On normal ships that sail regularly, night watches are seen as the worst part,” laughs Ian. “But because we may only be at sea for up to 10 days at a time, these slots are gold. The deck crew are falling over themselves to sign up to these watches to get Navigation Time.”

As they prepare for the sail back to Europe, Ian’s team of 50 has a huge job to prepare the ship and secure all the equipment, including the entire hospital. Everything from vehicles to kitchen equipment needs to be lashed down.

“We’ll be leaving the ship in July and the kids will go back to school in September,” says Ian. “We’ve loved being part of this faith community onboard and it’s definitely brought us closer together as a family.”

To find out how you can volunteer with Mercy Ships, visit mercyships.org.uk/volunteer