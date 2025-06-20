Southend charity football match returns to raise funds for Mind

Local Organiser Steve Jarrett Brings Back 11-a-Side Fundraiser for Mental Health Awareness.

Football, fundraising and a bit of friendly rivalry are all on the cards this Saturday 21st June 2025, as the second annual 11-a-side charity football match in aid of Mind, the mental health charity, kicks off at 12:15pm at The Chase in Southend.

The event is organised by Steve Jarrett, a Southend-based husband, father of two girls, and proud Freemason. As part of joining the Freemasons, Steve was encouraged to choose a charity to support that was close to his heart, and after learning more about Mind’s work, he knew it was the one. “Mental health affects us all in some way,” says Steve. “Awareness is on the up, and I really wanted to support a cause that makes a genuine difference.”

Steve, who is a featured speaker and mentor at Big Business Entrepreneurs (BBE) in Chelmsford, regularly shares his insights and experiences with aspiring entrepreneurs. The firm’s COO David Smith and their go-to recruiter, Adam Curtis of ACS Recruitment, will both be pulling on their boots for the big day.

This year sees a rematch between captains Neil McNeice and Adam Curtis, who led his side to victory last year and has been gloating ever since. Neil’s out for revenge, but Steve’s just hoping for a clean game and a decent post-match pint.

Last year’s match raised over £500, and this year’s total is already more than double, thanks to generous donations via JustGiving. “Every pound goes towards an amazing cause,” says Steve. “It’s not just about football—it’s about community, conversation, and doing something good together. Though winning helps, too.”

Match Details:

The Chase, 250 Prittlewell Chase SS0 0PR

Saturday 21st June 2025

Kick-off at 12:15pm