Southend school shortlisted for major national education award

A special school in Southend-on-Sea has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award thanks to the excellence of the education and care it provides its pupils.

Victory Park Academy has been nominated as the Alternative Provision (AP) Team of the Year at the PRUsAP Awards.

The awards, run by the organisation representing AP schools, celebrate those making the biggest positive impact on the lives of young people not in mainstream schools and instead educated in AP education settings.

This includes Victory Park Academy, which provides full-time education for 101 pupils aged five to 16, all of whom have experienced difficulties with their learning and behaviour in mainstream schools.

Victory Park, part of Parallel Learning Trust, is up for the award because of the excellence of its dedicated staff team and what they do for the pupils.

The academy is rated Good by Ofsted, with the latest inspection report saying: “Pupils arrive at school having had previous negative experiences of education. Staff quickly get to know what pupils’ specific needs are. This helps them to settle into school very well.”

The report added: “Staff have high expectations of what pupils can achieve. Pupils rise to these expectations. This helps them to achieve well. Many return to mainstream settings successfully. Some stay at school until the end of Year 11. These pupils gain the qualifications they need to be ready for their next stage of learning.”

In 2024, the school was also presented with the Optimus Education Excellence in Pupil Development Award, which is given to schools that put pupils’ personal development at their heart.

The winners of the PRUsAP Awards will be announced on 20th June.

Landi Muca, Headteacher at Victory Park Academy, said: “I am privileged to work with such a fantastic team here at Victory Park – and I already know they are the best in the business. They are highly skilled, empathetic and expert, and they give their all every day for our pupils.

“However, recognition from our peers of what we do is very special. PRUsAP is as the voice of Alternative Provision so to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award is a fitting tribute to the team and so well-deserved.

“We are fully inclusive and work with all our pupils, whatever their circumstances, to give them the best chance to succeed at school and then in adult life. Seeing them progress and do well is the greatest reward – but external recognition like this nomination is also great to receive.”

Angela Barry OBE, Chief Executive of Parallel Learning Trust, said: “This award shortlisting underlines the fantastic work and absolute dedication of the whole team at Victory Park Academy. They are a credit to themselves, their school and the whole teaching profession and we are very proud of them. I cannot think of a more deserving winner of this award.”