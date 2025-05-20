Southend school wins prestigious pupil development award

An Essex special school has won a prestigious award for its success promoting positive behaviour and attitudes among its pupils.

Sutton House Academy, in Wentworth Road, Southend-on-Sea, was presented with the Optimus Education Excellence in Pupil Development Award, which is given to schools that put pupils’ personal development at their heart.

Sutton House Academy is rated Good by Ofsted. It can cater for up to 80 pupils aged seven to 16, all of whom have Social, Emotional, and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.

The Excellence in Pupil Development Award offers a structured framework for schools to evaluate and enrich their pastoral curriculum, supporting them in developing each pupil’s personal attributes and attitudes. It is presented following a formal assessment process.

Acting Executive Headteacher Landi Muca and staff members Lauren Stephenson and Jonathan Lee join some of the pupils to celebrate the achievement.

The report assessing Sutton House praised it in a number of areas, including that “it is clear that personal development informs all aspects of the school’s provision and is threaded through both curriculum and policies”.

It also said that “leaders and staff know and understand their pupils well” and that “the school uses a range of literacy, mathematics and phonics interventions to support the development of key skills”.

As part of their assessment of the school, part of Parallel Learning Trust one coordinator reported: “I was impressed by the way in which staff seemed united in their approach to supporting the young people in their care. They display a good knowledge of the risk factors and barriers for their pupils.”

The report highlighted the school’s full enrichment programme which features activities including horse riding, golf and trampolining, adding “pupils are encouraged to pursue leadership opportunities as prefects, take part in community activities such as litter picking or raising funds for a local homeless charity and many also work towards achieving the Duke of Edinburgh Award”.

Positive feedback from pupils and parents was also noted in the report, with one coordinator stating “I met several pupils who described how staff help them develop strategies for self-regulation and support discussion and debate” adding parents said that “teachers and other adults at the school are good at ‘spotting children’s moods’ and breaking down tasks to make them accessible”.

Landi Muca, Acting Executive Headteacher at Sutton House Academy, said: “I am extremely proud that Sutton House Academy has achieved the Excellence in Pupil Development Award – but even prouder of our pupils. They are a credit to themselves and their families, and are always positive, polite and upbeat.

“Our primary goal is to provide a safe, nurturing environment where every child can overcome their unique barriers to learning and reach their full potential. A positive mindset and good behaviour are vital for this – so this award means a great deal to us.

“The report highlights what our passionate staff have achieved thanks to their hard work and dedication, building resilience and emotional wellbeing in our pupils and a holistic approach to learning.

“I would like to thank the whole team for their ongoing dedication and hard work, and our parents and carers for their continued support.”

Angela Barry OBE, Chief Executive of Parallel Learning Trust, said: “This award demonstrates the fantastic work that Sutton House Academy does for its pupils. Landi and his team are committed to creating a school where pupils can flourish, are happy and do their best. I would like to congratulate the whole team for this achievement and well-deserved award.”

The report can be read in full by visiting www.suttonhouse.org.uk/our-academy/epda-award.