Speaker line up for Womanifest Festival 2025 is announced and a number of those involved are from Warrington

Louisa Herridge at Womanifest last year in 2024

The line up for Womanifest 2025, the UK’s feel good empowerment festival returning this summer has now been announced and there are a few people from Warrington. The festival will be held at Cherry Orchard Farm, Oakmere, Cheshire on 5–6 July 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aimed at women and teenage girls, Womanifest blends personal development with music, movement, well-being, and community spirit, in a fun, festival-style setting.

Warrington born and bred Louisa Herridge the Story telling for Success coach is a speaker, sponsor of the Tipi tent and leading her renowned workshops too. She is delivering 2 different talks and a workshop too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local TikTok expert Lisa Danielle will be sharing her expertise with attendees in the business focussed tent and Amanda Daniels-Allen will be doing a workshop on unlocking the gateway to wealth.

Silent disco at Womanifest 2024

The 2 day extravaganza will bring together like-minded women for fun, entertainment, education, wellbeing and empowerment. The event is designed to help women to live the happy, fulfilling & successful life they deserve and inspire the next generation of young women through an amazing line up of activity.

The speaker line up unveiled includes -

The Marquee Stage with performances, panels, empowerment and pure energy. Speakers announced for this stage include Day 1 - Ray Spouse, Cat Williams, Louise Slattery, Lisa Hardy, Kimberley Ashwin, Naomi Smith and Olivia Beardsmore. Day 2 - Chi Chi Fitness, Daniella Mercati, Vicki Chisholm, Danielle Hobson, Matt Hughes, Holly Matthews, Sue Jones- Miranda, Heather Palfreyman, Maddy Alexandra, Sarah Braysher, Lisa Williams and Christine Wright. It will also host wellbeing panels, catwalk and the Womanifest choir.

with performances, panels, empowerment and pure energy. Speakers announced for this stage include Day 1 - Ray Spouse, Cat Williams, Louise Slattery, Lisa Hardy, Kimberley Ashwin, Naomi Smith and Olivia Beardsmore. Day 2 - Chi Chi Fitness, Daniella Mercati, Vicki Chisholm, Danielle Hobson, Matt Hughes, Holly Matthews, Sue Jones- Miranda, Heather Palfreyman, Maddy Alexandra, Sarah Braysher, Lisa Williams and Christine Wright. It will also host wellbeing panels, catwalk and the Womanifest choir. Tipi Stage The heart of the party - connection,, conversation, and community under canvas. Speakers include Day 1 - Louisa Herridge, Nicky Marshall, Laura Beddoe-Collins, Louise Mortimer, Susie Sprigg, Mellissa, Karen Davies, Laura Greenwood, Laura Teare-Jones and Lisa Danielle?. Day 2 - Louisa Herridge, Sarah Stephens and Sarah Osborne. It will also host the silent disco, networking and a teen drama act.

A Festival with Purpose

Firewalk at Womanifest 2024

Womanifest is more than yoga and vision boards it’s a movement to amplify women’s voices, support well-being, and celebrate diversity.

In the main festival arena there will be workshops, activities and entertainment from women from all walks of life, fabulous performances – drama, singers, dancers etc. The festival will also have over 50 workshops that include yoga, breath work, sound healing and meditation sessions. Plus over 30 empowering talks that will leave you feeling inspired and motivated. You can also relax in the zen area or book in for a mini spa treatment. There will be great food & drinks on offer. The festival’s silent disco is a huge hit with attendees and new for 2025 there is a silent movie. The festival will come to a close with an epic empowerment hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the weekend there is also an opportunity to embark on some incredible liberating experiences like walking on hot coals, broken glass, cold water swimming and sound therapy. The festival has its very own shopping village for a bit of retail therapy from an array of stalls of female led businesses selling products and services for women and so much more!

Womanifest The Wellbeing & Empowerment Festival for Women & Teen Girls returns to Cheshire 5th–6th July 2025

Cherry Orchard Farm, Oakmere, Cheshire

Day tickets for a teenager (10-16) start from just £18.40 with a weekend ticket from £33.25.

Adult day tickets are £76.15 and an adult weekend ticket costs £145.45

Accessible parking is available and a shuttle bus is provided too.

More information see www.womanifest.co.uk

Book tickets here: https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/womanifest/#tickets