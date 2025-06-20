Speaker line-up for Womanifest Festival 2025 is announced and two are from the Cotswolds

Aimed at women and teenage girls, Womanifest blends personal development with music, movement, well-being, and community spirit, in a fun, festival-style setting.

Cotswold based educator Sue Jones-Miranda will be talking about “The Science of Being You - How Human Design Unlocks your true potential and Reveals your true path”.As a pioneer in self-education and personal development, She created The Playbooks, an innovative tool that guides individuals on an interactive journey of self-discovery, helping them integrate their design into business, relationships, and everyday life.

Transformation coach Emma Greenslade will be delivering a workshop on Conscious Connected Breathwork. She is a trauma-informed breathwork facilitator, energy healer and intuitive guide. Emma supports successful women to release emotional and energetic blocks, clear conditioning at a cellular level and integrate the truth of who they really are. Through her own journey- from addiction and loss to deep spiritual awakening- Emma now guides others to come home to themselves and rise in to their next level of expression.

Womanifest is a 2 day extravaganza that will bring together like-minded women for fun, entertainment, education, wellbeing and empowerment. The event is designed to help women to live the happy, fulfilling & successful life they deserve and inspire the next generation of young women through an amazing line up of activity.

The speaker line up unveiled includes -

The Marquee Stage with performances, panels, empowerment and pure energy. Speakers announced for this stage include Day 1 - Ray Spouse, Cat Williams, Louise Slattery, Lisa Hardy, Kimberley Ashwin, Naomi Smith and Olivia Beardsmore. Day 2 - Chi Chi Fitness, Daniella Mercati, Vicki Chisholm, Danielle Hobson, Matt Hughes, Holly Matthews, Sue Jones- Miranda, Heather Palfreyman, Maddy Alexandra, Sarah Braysher, Lisa Williams and Christine Wright. It will also host wellbeing panels, catwalk and the Womanifest choir.

A Festival with Purpose

Womanifest is more than yoga and vision boards it’s a movement to amplify women’s voices, support well-being, and celebrate diversity.

In the main festival arena there will be workshops, activities and entertainment from women from all walks of life, fabulous performances – drama, singers, dancers etc. The festival will also have over 50 workshops that include yoga, breath work, sound healing and meditation sessions. Plus over 30 empowering talks that will leave you feeling inspired and motivated. You can also relax in the zen area or book in for a mini spa treatment. There will be great food & drinks on offer. The festival’s silent disco is a huge hit with attendees and new for 2025 there is a silent movie. The festival will come to a close with an epic empowerment hour.

During the weekend there is also an opportunity to embark on some incredible liberating experiences like walking on hot coals, broken glass, cold water swimming and sound therapy. The festival has its very own shopping village for a bit of retail therapy from an array of stalls of female led businesses selling products and services for women and so much more!

Womanifest The Wellbeing & Empowerment Festival for Women & Teen Girls returns to Cheshire 5th–6th July 2025

Cherry Orchard Farm, Oakmere, Cheshire

Day tickets for a teenager (10-16) start from just £18.40 with a weekend ticket from £33.25.

Adult day tickets are £76.15 and an adult weekend ticket costs £145.45

Accessible parking is available and a shuttle bus is provided too.

More information see www.womanifest.co.uk

Book tickets here: https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/womanifest/#tickets

