Special menu celebrates 25 Years of Carluccio’s

This year marks an extraordinary milestone for Carluccio’s as the restaurant celebrates 25 years of bringing the true taste of Italy to diners across the UK.

Founded by the legendary Italian chef Antonio Carluccio, Carluccio’s has grown from its humble beginnings into a beloved Italian dining institution, staying true to Antonio’s philosophy of simple, honest food inspired by his homeland.

Antonio Carluccio, fondly known as the ‘Godfather of Italian Gastronomy,’ opened the first Carluccio’s in 1999 in London’s Covent Garden with a vision to create an authentic Italian experience. Antonio’s passion for Italian ingredients, especially mushrooms, has inspired many of the restaurant’s signature dishes. As Carluccio’s celebrates its 25th anniversary, we continue to honour Antonio’s legacy by embracing his core belief, ‘MOF MOF’ - minimum of fuss, maximum of flavour!

In honour of this milestone, Carluccio’s has introduced a special anniversary menu, priced at its original rates, inspired by Antonio’s passion for mushrooms and the timeless, comforting flavours of Italian cuisine. Each dish is crafted with premium ingredients and authentic Italian tastes, offering diners a nostalgic journey through some of Antonio’s most beloved creations. This exclusive menu will be available until November 12, 2024.

As a gesture of thanks to our loyal guests, each customer who orders two items from the anniversary menu will receive a complimentary bag of Milano coffee beans; an opportunity to savour a piece of Italy at home.

Additionally, Carluccio’s has created a limited-edition Anniversary Gift Box filled with favourite Italian classics, perfect for gifting or treating yourself. Each box is packed with handpicked items inspired by Antonio’s love for authentic Italian flavours and the team’s passion for sharing those flavours with you.

Carluccio’s invites everyone to join the celebration with an authentic Italian experience 25 years in the making. Dine with us, raise a glass, and let’s honour Antonio Carluccio’s.