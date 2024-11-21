Spire Little Aston Hospital colleague acknowledged for delivering outstanding patient care

Cancer Services Administrator awarded for their ongoing commitment to provide exemplary patient care and making a positive difference to people's lives.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cancer Services Administrator at Spire Little Hospital has been presented with an IRIS Award following nominations from colleagues for consistently going the extra mile for patients.

Joanne jones is one of the recipients of an IRIS Award across Spire Healthcare's 38 private hospitals and 50 clinics. Jane Proctor, Specialist Clinical Services Director from Spire Healthcare's Head Office team, joined Spire Little Aston's colleagues for this special occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IRIS (Inclusive Recognition of inspirational Staff) Award aims to honour the hard work and the pivotal role clinical colleagues have in providing excellent care to our patients - voted for by both colleagues and patients.

Thanks to Joanne's effective communication and quick-thinking, a patient who could not be seen at other hospitals had their care expedited at Little Aston, diagnosed and treated appropriatley. Joanne demonstrates Spire values, incorporating doing the right thing, caring is our passion and driving clinical excellence into her everyday work.

Joanne Jones, Cancer Services Administrator at Spire little Aston, said: "I am grateful to have been chosen for an IRIS Award and for the central team to have recognised the hard work and dedication occurring every day in the Cancer Services department. I am truly overwhelmed my team nominated me for the award. I will continue to make a positive difference to people's lives through personalised care."

Jo-Ann Beech, Cancer Services Manager at Spire little Aston who initially nominated Joanne for the award, added: "This is an amazing example of outstanding care and putting our patients' needs at the centre of what we do. With great appreciation and recognition for all you do, you are truly inspirational and make a meaningful difference in the lives of so many people. Congratulations Joanne, it is a privilege to work alongside you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Proctor, Specialist Clinical Services Director at Spire Healthcare, said: "On behalf of all of us at Spire, I want to say a personal thank you for choosing a career in healthcare and for the skill, care and compassion you give to your patients every day. And to our IRIS Award winner, congratulations!"

Commenting on all the award winners, Spire Healthcare's Group Clinical Director and Chief Nursing Officer Professor Lisa Grant, said: "I'd like to offer a special congratulations to Joanne and all our IRIS Award winners. Your dedication and excellence have stood out, and these awards reflect the profound impact you've made on your teams and your patients. We are incredibly proud of you."