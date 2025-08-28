Staffordshire Mental Health Hospital takes on charity movement challenge

A mental health hospital in Staffordshire hit the ground running as part of a fundraising campaign to promote physical activity and mental wellbeing.

The Cygnet Challenge, which ran from August 4 to 18, brought together colleagues and service users from across the leading health and social care provider’s network as part of a fundraising campaign for Sport in Mind.

Sport in Mind is a charity that uses physical activity to support people experiencing mental health challenges.

This year, staff at Cygnet Hospital Kidsgrove, in Stoke-on-Trent, pledged to collectively walk, run, swim or cycle 250 miles.

The team clocked the miles with daily dog walks and group outings.

Located on Boathouse Road, Cygnet Hospital Kidsgrove is a 31-bed hospital which provides an acute and high specialised personality disorder service for women. All staff at the Cygnet Health Care service stepped up to the charity challenge, raising £143 and covering 315 miles.

From daily dog walks to group trips to the likes of Cheddar Gorge and nearby beaches, Team Kidsgrove were consistent in clocking the miles.

Jessica Elsley, Activity Coordinator, said: “I’m very proud of our team for actively being involved in the challenge and coming together to cover as many miles as we could. All of the staff were very enthusiastic and stayed motivated throughout.”

The challenge highlights the crucial link between physical and mental health, a value shared by both Cygnet Health Care and Sport in Mind. The charity delivers community-based and hospital outreach programmes that encourage people to get active, reduce social isolation, and take positive steps in their recovery journey.

Team Cygnet Hospital Kidsgrove took part in the leading health and social care provider's movement challenge for charity.

Jessica said: “The Cygnet Challenge was a brilliant opportunity to keep active but also help out a charity.

“We are a relatively new Cygnet Health Care service and have only been open since April this year. The fundraiser was a great way for us to make our mark whilst bringing everyone together to participate and raise money for an important cause."