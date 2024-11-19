Stagecoach East Midlands partners with Cash for Kids Mission Christmas to provide Christmas gifts for children living in poverty

Spectacular Christmas Tree Musical Light Show – Town Hall Gardens

Stagecoach East Midlands has partnered up with Hits Radio for the Cash for Kids ‘Mission Christmas’ campaign, collecting Christmas gifts for children living in poverty.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cash for Kids initiative ‘Mission Christmas’ supports disadvantaged children, who would otherwise wake up on Christmas morning without a gift to unwrap, by collecting gift donations at drop-off points and their Mission Christmas HQ, based in Barton.

Stagecoach East Midlands will be partnering with Hits Radio for the ‘Fill the Bus’ Tour from Tuesday December 3 to Thursday December 5 and Wednesday December 11. The Stagecoach Christmas bus, adorned with festive vinyl, will tour Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire with Hits Radio presenters to gather gifts for Mission Christmas. Each day the special festive bus will collect gift donations from local businesses, school children and members of the public, stopping at a range of locations in Lincoln, Scunthorpe, Gainsborough, Grantham, Hull and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday December 9 and Tuesday December 10, the Stagecoach Christmas bus will collect further gifts from Stagecoach East Midlands depots. These will be brought together through a combination of raffles and gift donations from staff.

The Mission Christmas Bus will make it’s debut this year, at the Hull Christmas Lights switch-on this Thursday December 21 at Queen Victoria Square from 5pm.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said “At Stagecoach East Midlands, we believe in the power of the community and the importance of giving back, especially during the festive season. The generosity displayed by our staff, passengers, and the local community is truly heartwarming and we are grateful to everyone who supported and contributed towards the Mission Christmas initiative.

“We wish all our passengers a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the ‘Fill The Bus’ Tour, Stagecoach East Midlands also donated £1,500 to Mission Christmas.

To find out more about Mission Christmas and support the initiative with a cash donation, please visit https://cashforkids.org.uk/mission